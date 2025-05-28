During an interview on Radio 702, Enhle Mbali shared four tips on when people should get married

She also cleared the air on the long-held assumption that her estranged husband, Black Coffee, made her famous

Enhle Mbali's tips sparked mixed reactions, with some praising her views on marriage, while others criticised her past

Enhle Mbali shared tips on when people should get married. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Versatile South African actress Enhle Mbali is giving out marriage advice. The Home Wrecker actress filed for divorce from internationally acclaimed DJ and producer Black Coffee in 2019.

Enhle Mbali gives tips on when to get married

In a recent sit-down with Radio 702 host Relebogile Mabotja, Enhle Mbali gave people tips on when to get married.

In a snippet of the interview shared by social media user @ThisIsColbert on X on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, Enhle Mbali suggested that people should get married when they’re older and have made enough money or have an established career.

“I have a level of self-awareness that I didn’t have when I was 21. I have a level of strength that I didn’t have when I was 21. I have a level of self-respect that I didn’t have when I was 21. Get married when you are older, wiser, smarter, having accumulated your own and come into a space where, yes, you will grow together, but it doesn’t feel as if we’re following one direction. We’re both going in one direction together and we’ll reach it together,” she said.

Enhle Mbali denies Black Coffee made her famous

Enhle Mbali shrugged off claims that Black Coffee made her. She highlighted that she was on TV before their relationship.

“I’ve been acting since I was 16. I was on Channel O. I was on red carpets. I had my own life. I had my own apartment. I had a goal. I was building a beautiful career. I had a vision,” Enhle Mbali added.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Enhle Mbali's marriage advice

In the comments, several netizens argued that Enhle Mbali is in no position to give out marriage advice. Critics highlighted her marriage to Black Coffee and the homewrecker allegations previously levelled against her. Others agreed with Enhle and argued that people should marry when they have something to bring to the table.

Here are some of the reactions:

@1blackteacup said:

“I wouldn’t take advice from a home-wrecker.”

@kgosi_yaBakwena argued:

“Young girls should never take advice on marriage from unmarried women, even worse, return soldiers. They are the worst because they can't stand other women succeeding where they've failed.”

@Malapza_N highlighted:

“At school, you train for 12 or more years to get a certificate. In marriage, you get a certificate and trail for however many years. It's up to you and your partner whether it's forever or it's just on a temporary basis. You qualify first, then practice after. That's marriage for you.”

@_babybearr agreed:

“This is how every human being should think—woman or man. You shouldn't get married until you're fully developed and established. It's common sense, yet I see people with no functioning brain cells criticising her for simply stating the obvious.”

@Hlolo59 suggested:

“No one cares at this point. She needs to move on with life and stop mentioning Black Coffee in every conversation to gain relevance.”

Enhle Mbali goes back to school

Meanwhile, Enhle Mbali walks the talk on self-development.

Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali revealed that she went back to school.

In a video, she mentioned how difficult it is for her to study while having kids and a full-time career.

Enhle Mbali also asked her followers in the same situation as her how they handle all the pressure and still produce good marks at school.

