Mawelele has announced that he will be addressing his break-up with Naledi Aphiwe in an EP

In the four-track EP titled Answers , Mawelele is seemingly going through the emotions of their split

When Naledi Aphiwe posted about their break-up, she caught many of their fans by surprise, and they are indeed looking for answers

Singer Mawelele is not beating the publicity stunt allegations. The rising star has announced a heartbreak EP, seemingly feeding into the hype surrounding his and Naledi Aphiwe's break-up.

Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele have broken up

Taking to Instagram recently, Mawelele announced that he will be dropping a break-up EP, addressing his split with collaborator Naledi Aphiwe. The project will be released on 4 June 2025.

"To all the people who believe in me, to my fans, to my family, to my friends, who want to hear my side of the story and see my perspective… I’m dropping an EP titled “ANSWERS” on the 4th of June," he shared.

The 4-track EP includes songs titled Goodbye My Love, Heartbreak Story, Lose You and Move On/Last Time.

On the cover, singer Mawelele seemingly penned a letter dedicated to Naledi Aphiwe. It reads:

"I hope you are doing well. It’s clear our paths have diverged, and we’ve both found new directions. Still, there are moments when a memory surfaces, and l’m reminded of the beauty in what we shared."

What fans have to say about Mawelele's upcoming EP

While many fans are excited for Mawelele's future, many are indeed looking for answers in the dramatic break-up.

Donald said:

"Congratulations once again for being the change this industry needed. You’re so important to the future young singers who are coming behind you. Please remember that as you take this journey. I love and appreciate you, my boy."

Nhlapho Bongiwe noted:

"This is staged so well ..Anyways, regardless, I'm happy to just hear your voice on new music. You are talented, unmatched, and many things. I pray you continue staying groomed and grow bigger in your career."

Garden Heart gushed:

"I just knew something was cookinggggg."

Lihle Ndimande replied:

"We are your biggest supporters. I remember seeing you perform live at the @blaqdiamond150 tour in PTA. I was blown away by the voice and stage presence. I can’t believe you’ve done so well in such a short space of time. God’s hand is upon you, young man. He is the only one that has brought you thus far."

Yandi Shandis said:

"Ya’ll love one another. Just fix things and be mature about this situation."

Yandiswa Pearl replied:

"Welcome back. Can you please fix your thing with Naledi? You love each other."

Have a listen to one of the tracks below:

