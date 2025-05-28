Blood Legacy actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa was in an interview with 702, where she opened up about her marriage to Black Coffee

Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee separated in 2019, and they announced that they were headed for divorce

The video clip, which has been shared on X, shows Enhle denying ever cheating on the Grammy award-winning muso, however, she revealed some of his dirty laundry

Enhle Mbali said she was always faithful to her estranged husband, Black Coffee. Image: Enhle Mbali

In her interview with radio personality Relebogile Mabotja, actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa spoke openly about her marriage to Black Coffee, their messy divorce, infidelity, and why she decided to walk away.

Enhle Mbali on why she walked away from her marriage

In an X video clip shared by @ThisIsColbert, Enhle denied cheating on her estranged husband, Black Coffee. The Blood Legacy star said she remained faithful to him; however, he failed to do the same.

"I am proud of how I handled my marriage. I never cheated in my marriage. Not once. Till the day I decided to leave. Because I could no longer take the punishment on myself. It's multi-layered, but my non-negotiable was children in the marriage," she revealed.

The fashion designer said Black Coffee had two children while they were married.

"Once there were two children by two different women, I said 'You don't love me'."

She further said she lost respect for the muso because of his treatment towards her.

"A lot was said, untruths, while I was leaving. I lost a lot of respect for my partner, but I forgave him for apologies I never got," she continued. "I don't want people to take sides. I love Black Coffee's music. I might not have a lot of respect for Nkosinathi Maphumulo, but that Black Coffee? He’s extremely talented."

Enhle Mbali said she never cheated in her marriage, however she was cheated on. Image: Enhle Mbali

Enhle Mbali says divorce is not finalised

The couple separated in 2019 and announced their divorce. Till this day, Enhle Mbali revealed that their divorce is not yet finalised.

"I want people to separate the two and let Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee be separate entities. They are going through something, and it is a divorce; it is not done. Allow them to get through it. It is not news, it's life," she closed off.

Mzansi reacts to Enhle Mbali's revelations

Social media users were divided by this and said Enhle needs to move on from discussing her failed marriage. Others lauded her maturity and for speaking kindly about her former partner.

@Nkosana_Gx said:

"It's not news, it's life. Divorce is never kind to the woman. I wish her all the best in life."

@King_MM_M asked:

"We’re not buying any side, both tell different stories. Better to stay away from the media; either he’s lying or she is. Look at Rachel and Siya, they avoid drama like this. And honestly, who admits they were wrong just like that?"

@1blackteacup said:

"Enhle think we forgot about that phone call of her telling the wife (Valerie) she is cheating with her husband."

@Abednego082 said:

"She must move on now, you can't make your whole life about your ex."

@matsobane_r reacted:

"This lady needs to get in isithembu with Black Coffee, they will find peace."

@KastroSol laughed:

"There's so much to learn from this, Enhle Mbali. What a genuine interview."

