Shuu! Enhle Mbali decided to set timelines on fire with her sizzling body. The actress shared a video showing off her killer curves and toned abs on social media.

Enhle Mbali flaunted her hot body in a viral video.

Enhle Mbali's body turns heads

It seems our girl Enhle Mbali is living by the mantra, 'summer bodies are made in winter'. The star has been working hard in the gym to achieve her dream body. Between juggling her school work, acting career, fashion brand, her two adorable sons, Asante and Anesu, and now gym, it's safe to say Enhle is a superwoman.

A video of the star flaunting her curves and showing fans her progress was reshared on the microblogging platform, X formerly Twitter, by the popular news blog, MDN News. In the video, the Slay actress shared that she loves the results she has been getting from working with her personal trainer. She said:

"It's coming along, guys, my body goals are coming along, but my trainer is also so amazing. If you want his details, you can go to my Instagram page, I always post our sessions."

Fans react to Enhle Mbali's hot video

Social media users admitted that the mother of two is looking hot in the video. Some were inspired to hit the gym to work on their bodies, while others said Enhle Mbali shared the video to get the attention of men.

Some fans even started comparing the star to her ex-husband, DJ Black Coffee's new girlfriend.

@tthor_4 said:

"She’s applying for the Limpopo service providers."

@Mulalo_Nkosi wrote:

"In a month there's gonna be a sdomoroza that's gonna repost this and say "Let's be honest...Groot man fumbled big time here"

@TheSituationZA added:

"Looking good and I love this for her🖤"

@Ndaba_2025 noted:

"My sister actually fumbled to be honest, now she has no direction. 😩😭"

@VITO_G_Wagon said:

"Grootman already made his upgrade, no summer body will change his mind."

@Luzukobarkly wrote:

"She is fishing for the next available man. Limpompo Gents stand up."

@MrNaturesdrip said:

"Now she is going into the Bardie industry🤣🤣🤣She is fishing!!"

Fans shared mixed reactions to Enhle Mbali's video.

