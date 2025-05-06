It looks like fans are not done forming comparisons between DJ Black Coffee's current partner and his ex

The DJ/ producer's model girlfriend and ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, are catching shade online, with peeps arguing that his new partner is an upgrade

Meanwhile, Enhle's supporters continued to battle the trolls and speak on her unmatched beauty

Fans compared Black Coffee's ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, to his rumoured girlfriend. Images: enhlembali_, realblackcoffee, victoriagonzalezzg

Source: Instagram

It seems that no matter who Black Coffee decides to date, the shadow of his failed marriage will continue to haunt his future relationships.

Mzansi compares Black Coffee's partners

Black Coffee's romantic life continues to fascinate fans who have grown curious about who the DJ/ producer spends his special moments with.

Years following his very public divorce from Enhle Mbali, Coffee has been linked to several women, including David Guetta's ex-wife, Cathy, though they denied the rumours.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans compared Black Coffee's ex-wife to his current girlfriend. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Recently, after being spotted with a Venezuelan model named Victoria Gonzalez on several occasions, peeps ran with the idea that the pair was seeing each other, although they've also never really confirmed the speculation.

Today, fans debated whether Gonzalez was a hit or a miss compared to Enhle:

Some peeps said Gonzalez was an upgrade:

GluckZimmerman said:

"White ladies are always an upgrade. The peace and love you get is out of this world."

Lech67719389 wrote:

"Mbali is beautiful, however, that woman on the right looks spectacular. Even if you can say preference, that is a stunning woman, and Coffee is living his best life."

NkosenhleShange concluded:

"Definitely an upgrade. No doubt."

bhunganetj posted:

"Even the picture graphics show that this is definitely an upgrade."

Mzansi argued whether Black Coffee upgraded or downgraded from his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali. Image: TwaRSA26

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, others argued that Enhle was hard to beat:

VusKTheLandLord argued:

"Can't compare a mother of your children with a woman with whom you don't have kids. The levels are different here, I rest."

fanaselane wrote:

"Enhle is a 10, this one is not make sure."

andzanidonovan said:

"This just opens up Mbali for ridicule, the broer downgraded, but Mbali’s haters will come for her, definitely."

Amina_Mallow wrote:

"This is what happens when you marry a 10. Every woman you date is compared to her."

Fans question Black Coffee's video with unknown man

In an unexpected turn of events, recent speculation suggests that Coffee may not be into women after all.

Briefly News reported on social media chatter surrounding a video of Black Coffee and an unknown man seemingly "cosy" and holding hands.

Of course, this raised questions about the nature of the men's relationship, which some people concluded was much more than platonic.

Lebo M and ex-wife's battle continues

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the latest updates on Lebo M and his ex-wife, Pretty Samuels' divorce drama.

The Lion King maestro reportedly threatened legal action against his ex after she made some serious allegations against him.

Despite receiving a cease and desist, Samuels failed to comply with the instructions from Lebo and his lawyers, which may force them to take the matter further.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News