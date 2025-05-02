Kelvin Momo is gearing up to release another project, adding to his already extensive catalogue

The DJ/ producer announced his upcoming EP and hinted that it was something amazing

This comes ahead of his anticipated Redbull Symphonic event that fans are looking forward to

Kelvin Momo revealed that he has new music on the way. Image: Kelvin Momo

Another Kelvin Momo project? Yes, please! The incredible Private School Piano maestro is wrapping up another EP, and it's about to get hot!

Kelvin Momo readies new project

Ahead of his much-anticipated Redbull Symphonic event, Kelvin Momo shared some great news with his supporters.

Known to drop countless projects within a short space of time, the Bo Gogo hitmaker revealed that he's cooking up another EP just four months after the Ntsako album was released.

Twitter (X) user PianoConnectSA had fans hyped after sharing a screenshot of Momo's announcement:

"EP, mnandi, si on."

Kelvin Momo announced that he has a new project coming. Image: kelvinmomo_.

This would be his second project since his break up from Babalwa M, and after the success of Ntsako, it's no telling whether Momo and Babalwa would ever reunite for another hit.

Meanwhile, Babalwa appears to have moved on with her career as well after announcing her new music, which she said offers a window into her personal experiences:

"This project is my way of being vulnerable with my audience, letting them in on my personal experiences and emotions in a way that only music allows. I hope listeners connect with the rawness of the music and the emotions behind it and enjoy every moment of it."

Fans react to Kelvin Momo's announcement

Mzansi is ready for another Kelvin Momo masterpiece, who couldn't help but sing his praises for his unmatched work ethic. However, his work has had its fair share of criticism from listeners.

Briefly News reported on Momo's previous project, Ntsako, where many unimpressed listeners claimed the album was repetitive and very similar to Momo's past works, with others complaining about the constant releases:

ndz_low said:

"We don't need new music from him. My goat should understand that him dropping once a year makes it more special to the fans."

Kelvin Momo fans are looking forward to hearing new music from their "GOAT". Image: Kelvin Momo

Source: Facebook

Khomotso_Grey said:

"Aowa man, why so much music? But we will be there though."

TeddyCaptain was impressed:

"Insane work-rate."

DALiii_Danger wrote:

"It’s dropping next year."

Obstinate56947 was curious:

"Wait, so is it an EP and an album, or just the EP?"

New date added to Kelvin Momo event

In more Kelvin Momo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ/ producer adding another date to his highly anticipated Redbull Symphonic event.

This came after many fans struggled and eventually failed to secure tickets for the original dates, fueling frustration online, with many fans pleading for another date.

While Redbull heard their cries, their website eventually crashed, which caused even more chaos among a large number of supporters who couldn't get their tickets.

This serves as the second edition of the Redbull Symphonic, following the success of Kabza De Small's incredible event that saw him and famed conductor and architect, Ofentse Pitse, fuse Amapiano with an orchestra.

