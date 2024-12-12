Kelvin Momo is set to release a new album, Ntsako, featuring Mawhoo, with snippets previewed on social media creating buzz

Fans on X, however, are divided, with some criticising the album's sound and repetitive style, while others express fatigue over frequent releases

Social media reactions highlight concerns over quality and oversaturation in the Amapiano genre

Amapiano royalty Kelvin Momo is getting ready to drop another album featuring the star of the moment, Mawhoo. A snippet of Momo's upcoming body of work is making the rounds on social media.

Kelvin Momo previews his upcoming album

Set your calendars, Mzansi, because Kelvin Momo is about to drop another fire album. The talented star had the streets going crazy when he sampled some songs from his album, Ntsako, on social media.

Snippets from the star's post were shared on X by a user with the handle @TheYanosUpdate. If the posts are to be believed, Kelvin Momo is about to drop the best album in 2024. The caption read:

"Kelvin Momo previews new album “Ntsako” dropping next week Friday featuring Mawhoo | Part 1🔥😭"

Fans unimpressed by Kelvin Momo's upcoming album

Social media users are on the fence about Kelvin Momo's upcoming work. Many noted that the songs don't sound too good.

@TheMusicBinger commented:

"Won't even bother with it. I don't want to ruin my ears with unbalanced notes, base, or vocals."

@MzilikazMabaso said:

"Same beats and baseline, this Genre is really mediocre."

@Sheldon_RS17 wrote:

"These Amapiano guys release albums like nothing. Bro just released an album not so long ago...couple of months ago😂🚮"

@TheOnlyDlame said:

"Another 30 songs that we won’t have time to listen to 😩…"

@ndz_low added:

"We don't need new music from him 😢 my goat should understand that him dropping once a year makes it more special to the fans."

