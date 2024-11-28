The South African DJ and artist Shaun Stylist recently previewed his new single, Iyebobo

The video of Shaun previewing his new song was shared on social media by the controversial Musa Khawula

Many netizens weren't impressed by Shaun Stylist's new song, with some saying that he was trying too hard

Shaun Stylist is set to drop a new single. Image: @shaunstylist

As the festive season approached, many AMampiano artists and DJs have been dropping fresh new songs that netizens can dance to during the summer holidays. The South African artist Shaun Stylist also previewed his latest single, Iyebobo.

The video of Shaun Stylist previewing his new song was posted on social media by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

The video was captioned:

"Shaun Stylist previews his new single 'Iyebobo'."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens unimpressed by Shaun Stylist's new single

Shortly after the video was posted on social media, many netizens weren't impressed by the song as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@meme_museum36 said:

"He must keep that song for friends and family we good ngikhulumela I country."

@officialtwinny wrote:

"If Mamkhize goes to prison, arrest him too! They’ll figure out the charges later."

@Zweli_Thixo responded:

"This one knows that playing for LGBT+ gives you immunity. That is why he is doing this now."

@tseepati replied:

"Lmao just because those guys got million views on this dance, he thinks his song will also trend."

@Jonas30825666 tweeted:

"This noise, this noise is the kind of noise that spoils amapiano for a lot of good producers in this genre."

@g_nwabisa mentioned:

"He's trying too hard."

@MandiMALS responded:

"Mxm people are forcing things. He must just focus on being a garden boy of Mamkhize."

