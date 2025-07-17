A large Southern African python was unexpectedly found next to the M19 highway in New Germany, KwaZulu-Natal

A snake catcher with municipal help safely secured a very long python, dismissing theories of it being an escaped pet

The rare sighting left snake lovers across the country stunned and sparked conversations about wildlife habitat

Africans were amazed by the viral discovery and rescue of a massive Southern African python found unexpectedly alongside a busy highway, which spurred discussions on urban wildlife and conservation.

A massive Southern African python was discovered in an improbable location near the M19 highway in New Germany, KwaZulu-Natal. Image: nickevanskzn

Source: Facebook

A massive Southern African python was recently discovered in an unexpected location alongside the M19 highway in New Germany, KwaZulu-Natal, sparking both surprise and curiosity across social media. The encounter, documented by well-known snake rescuer Nick Evans on Facebook, quickly went viral after he posted photos and a detailed account of the rescue.

According to Evans, he initially believed the call from the municipality would lead to the discovery of a Black Mamba, not a python. When Evans arrived at the patch of bush between the M19 and the Otto Volek Road off-ramp, he was stunned to find a large python basking in the sun. As he prepared for what he assumed would be a simple catch, the snake bolted into the thicket. He shared the post captured:

"A beautiful big python... next to the M19 in New Germany. Last week, I was contacted by the municipality about a large python hanging around a patch of bush next to the M19. 'There's no pythons there, it will be a Black Mamba, ' I said. There probably was a python population in the vicinity many, many decades ago, but they've since been wiped out. Although it would be a little unusual to be a mamba too, just more likely. It was on the island between the off-ramp to Otto Volek Rd and the M19. It's built up all around there, except for the small New Germany Nature Reserve. And the reserve isn't known for its mambas."

With help from Joseph, a municipal staff member, Evans managed to wrestle and secure the python safely. Evans dismissed theories that the snake was an escaped pet, noting that Southern African Pythons are protected and illegal to keep. He suspects the python may have hitched a ride in a truck from an industrial area. He added:

"On Thursday, I followed them to the spot where they had been seeing the big snake. When we arrived, I got out of my car, armed with my tongs, ready to catch the mamba. Then they pointed out the snake. I was shocked, it was a python. I put my tongs back and walked into the bush, approaching the basking beast of a snake. I walked right up to it."

Massive South African python sparks awe and curiosity

The python, measuring approximately 3.3 to 3.5 metres long, was a truly impressive specimen, so large that even photos couldn’t capture its full scale. Nick Evans promised to share a video of the snake's release (in an undisclosed location), along with exact measurements and weight, soon. While its sudden appearance next to the M19 in New Germany shocked many, the mystery surrounding where it came from has sparked just as much curiosity.

The sighting and rescue of the massive Southern African Python left snake lovers across the country both stunned and deeply impressed. With many praising the safe handling and relocation of such a large and elusive creature, the comments were filled with admiration, curiosity, and awe.

From questions about its origins and suggestions for safe release spots to appreciation for the beautiful reptile’s size and health, the public response highlighted just how rare and significant the discovery was.

The surprising appearance of a substantial Southern African python near the M19 highway in New Germany, KwaZulu-Natal, went viral. Image: nickevanskzn

Source: Facebook

Here's how Mzansi reacted to the post

Karrin van Rensburg said:

"Thanks for saving it. It must have weighed a ton."

Priya Pegu commented:

"If anyone can catch a snake... it's you! Well done!"

Naomi Miller Benn added:

"Thank goodness, it’s now out of harm's way."

Carolina Van Heerden shared:

"Nice story, Nick and thanks to Joseph's help in capturing the python. You really do strange things. Anyway, keep up the excellent work. May you be blessed."

Melvin Madiou commented:

"As pythons go, that's still a big snake. Kudos to you and Joseph for rescuing it. Where will you release it? Asking for a friend who wants to avoid that area... Lol."

Linda Hammond said:

"She is beautiful, well-fed for sure."

Brendan Smith wrote:

"Perhaps up the tributary/valley leading from the Umgeni to the east/NE of the capture location, or up through Paradise Valley to the south? I am sure they make use of stormwater infrastructure to bridge the gaps between greenbelts."

Tracey Cairns asked:

"Very interesting, thanks very much... Where can it be released safely?"

Dale Brice said:

"Stunning! I'm so glad it wasn't hurt. Well done!"

LeRien Lydia Catherine Stoffberg asked:

"Again, I must ask... where are the rest of the family? All jokes aside, I hope it was released where there are other pythons?"

Check out the Facebook post below

