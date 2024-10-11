Local snake expert Jason Arnold uploaded a video on YouTube showing the rescue mission of three pythons

Jason called fellow snake enthusiast Nick Evans to assist him in rescuing the snakes in KwaZulu-Natal

Social media users in the video's comment section showed how impressed they were with the two men

Snake catchers Jason Arnold and Nick Evans caught three pythons. Images: JASON ARNOLD - SNAKE HANDLER / YouTube, Mark Kostich / Getty Images

Many people fear snakes, often seeing them as dangerous and unpredictable creatures. With no fear in sight, two snake catchers successfully captured three pythons after receiving a call alerting them of the reptiles' presence.

Capturing 3 pythons

Jason Arnold, a local snake rescuer, uploaded a video on his YouTube channel (JASON ARNOLD - SNAKE HANDLER) showing how he and fellow snake handler Nick Evans (whom he called for assistance) caught pythons at a construction site near a roadside in KwaZulu-Natal.

The men could not locate the snakes on the first day, so they returned and found them in a tricky spot, requiring a TLB's assistance. After much digging and getting their hands (and bodies) dirty, Jason and Nick removed the snakes and took them to a safe place away from society.

According to the publication Good Things Guy, Nick shared:

"This was such an awesome rescue to be involved in. A strange place to find pythons. The construction workers had spotted two small males and a larger female."

He also noted that although the rescue mission required much hard work and patience, it was all worth it.

Watch the video below:

Python rescue mission stuns the internet

Social media users headed to the video's comment section to express their thoughts about the snake rescuers going to great lengths to capture the snakes.

An appreciative @makhosikhanyile4901 said to the men:

"Thank you, Jason and Nick. You did us a huge favour."

Impressed by the video, @richardfreeman972 commented:

"Wow, that is hard, dangerous work. The government should pay you."

@tangibleskull shared with the snake rescuers:

"Python videos are always my favourite for some reason! How you handle them is far different from that of a venomous snake, and it's quite interesting. Thanks for putting in the hard work to share your awesome job with us."

@heleninglis9961 said in the comment section:

"What a mission that was! I hope they'll be happy in their new home. Great work from you both."

@dianelapp told Jason:

"I love watching you and Nick! Excellent skill sets and collaboration. Kudos to the construction workers, as well!"

Relieved, @paulventura9939 wrote in the comment section:

"Impressive persistence! I’m glad the road did not collapse on top of you."

Nick Evans captures 3.5m python

In another slithery story, Briefly News reported that Nick bumped into a 3.5m python at one of his study sites.

The snake expert informed social media users about the reptile, who were grateful to receive the much-needed information about the snakes.

