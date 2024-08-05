A KwaZulu-Natal well-known snake rescuer shared a recording of him saving five snakes

Nick Evan performed his work with grace and professionalism even though the snakes were not so kind

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding him for his work

Nick Evans captured himself saving five mambas. Images: @Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer

KwaZulu-Natal snake rescuer Nick Evans shared footage of him saving a couple of snakes.

In a Facebook video he uploaded Nick Evans showed himself saving five black mambas. He said that most of them did not give him a hustle, except one. He pointed out that mambas try to get away instead of going for a kill or attack first.

He saved the first one in Westville. He found it in a bathroom. The second one was in Queensburgh and was found in an office. The third one was found in Reservoir Hills in a shed. This one was not playing games with Evans, it fought before giving up.

The fourth one was found in Mariannridge, tired because it just had a meal. The last one was rescued in Queensburgh in a garage.

Nick Evans shares a clip saving five snakes

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens stan Evans for his work

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding Nick Evans for the work he is doing.

@Peter Sebben shared:

"Those are some serious skills with the snake tongs."

@RiRi Nyatananga commented:

"Great work. All of them were so scary esp number 3 but it's a nice to watch how you keep everything under control."

@Caroline Miller Hale said:

"You're so gentle with those dangerous snakes!"

"Annemarie van Rooyen." was stunned:

"Wow."

@Andrea Maree Durrheim wrote:

"Incredible footage, thanks for sharing."

