Getting taxed on his retirement fund did not please a local gent. Images: @mbasalusawana

Source: Instagram

Saving for later in life ensures financial security and peace of mind during retirement. However, one man decided to dip into his pension fund sooner than expected, only to be unpleasantly surprised by the hefty tax deductions.

Too much tax on 2-pot

Mbasa Lusawana, who uses the handle @mbasalusawana on TikTok, shared a screenshot of his Estimated Savings Pot value of R30 000. The image also showed that an estimated R8 775 would serve as tax deductions if he had to withdraw the money.

That meant Mbasa would receive a possible R21 225.

The total did not please the gentleman at all.

Take a look at the screenshot in the picture below:

A man wasn't too pleased about the tax deduction on his two-pot withdrawal. Image: @mbasalusawana

Source: TikTok

What is the 2-pot system?

An audit and accounting clerk (who did not wish to be named) explained to Briefly News the money-saving system that will be introduced to South Africans on 1 September 2024.

"The two-pot retirement system is a government initiative in South Africa that aims to enhance financial security. Any taxpayer with a pension, provident, or retirement fund can participate."

Noting that the maximum amount drawn is R30 000 and that the tax deductions depend on the taxpayer's tax bracket, the clerk added:

"Applications must be made through the institution managing the taxpayer's fund."

Mzansi reacts to tax fees

Thousands of social media users took to the post's comment section to express their thoughts on the tax deduction and share their take on whether Mbasa should withdraw the money now or later in life.

@moosa.shukulyn shared their opinion about those in charge, saying:

"The government is truly against us in all ways."

@leratovilakazi wrote in the comments:

"This is a trap. Please don't do it."

@tbungza, on the other hand, said:

"Take it. Retirement is not guaranteed. Life is short."

@haruki_masana shared their concerns:

"I am worried that the fees are not transparent."

A frustrated @roxeynhlamu_cee commented:

"They will start taxing us for breathing at this rate."

@userwqpwbe3nnl was not a fan of the deductions either:

"The unions are failing us. The government is taking us for a ride. It's daylight robbery."

@jazzb48 said to the online community:

"The problem is we are an understanding and peaceful country. We should have refused this money to be taxed again."

@mbulelosibiya told people:

"I saw my tax. It's just not worth it."

