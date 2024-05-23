A lady took to social media to showcase how she withdrew from First National Bank (FNB) using her Capitec card

One lady skipped the Capitec lines and withdrew from FNB, which caused quite a massive stir on social media among Mzansi netizens.

A woman sparked a debate in Mzansi after she used her Capitec card to withdraw from the FNB ATM in a video. Image: @musa_mini_mgengwana1

Source: TikTok

Woman's withdrawal from FNB using her card sparks a debate online

A stunner who goes by the TikTok handle @musa_mini_mgengwana1 showed her viewers that it is possible to withdraw money from an FNB ATM using your Capitec card. In the video, the lady arrives at an ATM and finds many people queuing in line at the Capitec ATM. So @musa_mini_mgengwana1 decided to skip the line and withdraw at the FNB ATM instead, as there were fewer people.

The clip captivated many online as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts with one person saying in the comments.

"Unfortunately C number cash needs capitec ATM I think it's time we make you aware that even people from other banks need to use capitec ATM for that unless you are closer to selected stores.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the woman's clip

People took to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others simply called out the lady on the bank chargers.

Son of Zeus said:

"Capitec is the only bank with loyal customers."

Sis.Anda added:

"Amacharges!"

Bash shared:

"I tried it, and FNB swallowed my card."

LOM commented:

"If you see him on a Capitec queue while other ATMs are empty baleka Sisi Baleka."

kamogelthegreat wrote:

"It's because the majority are withdrawing cash send."

Capitec customer posts video withdrawing money from Chinese ATM

Breifly News previously reported that one woman proved that Capitec is a respectable bank and that customers can access their funds even in foreign countries.

The South African woman in China used her Global One bank card to withdraw money from one of the Chinese banks' ATMs. She showed the whole process on her TikTok page, @mukona3322, and the video had just over 670,000 views when this article was posted.

