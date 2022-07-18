A funny woman had netizens amused when she found her way to the ATM in a unique way that required quite a bit of manoeuvring

A video shared to TiK ToK showed a woman making her way to the ATM with a quick Tumble that had onlookers puzzled

The woman had everyone who saw her antics taken aback, but she paid onlookers no mind, as she was focused on her withdrawal

In the video, the woman implants her head onto the ground with onlookers wondering why. The reason becomes obvious when she reaches her unexpected destination.

A woman somersaulted while on her way to withdraw money from a cash machine, leaving onlookers wowed. Image: TiK ToK/@heathermenyani

Source: UGC

The woman was excited to get to ATM and decided to do so in that quirkiest way. No one sees it coming when the lady does a circus move and before she is the cash machine.

Woman's approach to ATM leaves SA and bystanders stunned

The TiK ToK video , shared by @heathermenyani, shows how onlookers were blown away when they watched a woman get onto the floor in order to somersault her way to an ATM machine. The agile lady is not bothered by shocked onlookers who just watched her dramatic approach to withdrawing money.

Netizens love seeing people embarrassing themselves in public, but many were just as puzzled by the lady's decision. Others imagined how onlookers must have reacted.

Call me “Lunga” commented:

"Are you guys sure that South Africa is still a country?"

Roy Admire commented:

"Things people do for tiktok"

Lee_X commented:

"I will forever be a TikTok resident just for these this app has become my best friend and never fails to make me laugh."

LOL_LILO commented:

"Capitec gang is the same as Shoprite Gang "

Priyanka Maharaj commented:

I Jjust know someone around there said “Haibooo”. "

Lucricia Luu commented:

Uyokhipha I million yini na "

Source: Briefly News