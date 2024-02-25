A TikTok video of a man trying to withdraw cash at an atm with a Shoprite Xtra Savings card became a viral hit

The video amassed over 459,000 views and sparked a flurry of comments from shocked netizens

Mzansi people found humour in the man's desperate act, and many said they could relate to his financial woes

A South African man recorded his failed ATM transaction.

A South African man decided to test his luck by attempting to withdraw cash from an FNB ATM using a Shoprite's Xtra Savings card.

Man shares video of ATM run

The video, posted on his TikTok account @andilezim, gained traction as viewers watched in amusement.

The guy is seen going through the ATM prompts, including punching the pin and the type of account he wants to withdraw money from.

Man's desperation earns him TikTok popularity

The video's popularity skyrocketed as it clocked over 459,000 views and attracted hundreds of comments from South Africans.

Some people with financial woes hoped he succeeded in his mission, and others joked about taking chances with alternative rewards cards at ATMs.

Watch the video below:

ATM transaction leaves SA entertained

His desperate attempt thoroughly entertained netizens. Despite the inevitable outcome, with the ATM rejecting the card, viewers couldn't help but chuckle at the man's audacity.

See some of the comments below:

@user4784421830669 said:

"I wish this can work, some of us have a lot of money in those extra savings cards."

@hellen asked:

"Where did you get the pin? "

@welbe_love stated:

"I'll try this with my Pick n Pay Smart Shopper card. "

@Victoria_lindiwe wrote:

"Me hoping it's successful so that I can do it too. "

@khwezi.makhedama mentioned:

"Haibo! I had hoped that it would actually work. "

@maggie commented:

"You will make everyone run to FNB tomorrow."

@Lungisani asked:

"Why are you checking the balance like ufaka imal oyfunayo?"

@Osman.halifa added:

"Maybe if he selected Afrikaans there's money there."

