The TikTok video captures a woman's card declined while trying to pay R28k for an iPhone 14 Pro Max

After showing the declined transaction, the woman posted a follow-up video revealing the new lux phone

Mzansi users share humorous comments about declined card payments; everyone has been there

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

In a surprising and intriguing TikTok video which left Mzansi in stitches, a woman attempted to purchase an iPhone 14 Pro Max only to have her card declined at the staggering amount of R28k.

Swiping your card for R28k for an iPhone 14 Pro Max and getting declined will happen to most of us. Image: @lisamarareni1

Source: TikTok

Buying an iPhone outright is not something many people can do. R28k is more than most people in South Africa earn.

Declined card transaction TikTok video goes viral

The original video, shared by @lisamarareni1, showed her trying to pay the R28k, but the card payment was declined.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Watch the video below:

The unexpected twist came when a follow-up video was posted by the same user, revealing the woman happily showing off her new iPhone 14 Pro Max, for which her card had been declined previously.

Take a look:

Mzansi crack card decline jokes

Mzansi users took to the comment section to express their amusement and curiosity. Many shared jokes and stories about their experiences with declined card payments, turning a potentially awkward moment into a shared moment of laughter and relatability.

Read some of the comments:

hfabaloyi1 joked:

“ Keep trying one day is one day ”

Zine wanted to know:

“Card faced down... are you hiding that it's a credit card?”

maDlomo shared:

“I once told my friend I felt like going to a garage for my favourite car, and then my card declined ”

Mazuluh said:

“If you have not been there, then count yourself lucky.”

Roodepoort man's Apple Music debit order bounces because he has R0 in his account

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Roodepoort man's day went from bad to worse when his Apple Music debit orders bounced because he had nothing in his account. The bank charged extra for each failed debit transaction, and the man's head was reeling.

@janoskinolo shared his TikTok video, which resonated with many iPhone users. The clip was a compilation of screenshots which showed how his Apple Music bill could not be paid, and as a result, the bank charged for all five unsuccessful debit orders. Click on this link for the slideshow.

Owning an Apple iPhone is a trip. One minute, the users are happily dunking their iPhones in water. The next, they are stressed out because of how expensive it is to maintain one.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News