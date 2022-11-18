A man decided to treat himself and bought an iPhone 14 Pro Max for his consistent hard work

The price of the device was also shared through a reply, and it was eyewatering, with the cheapest model costing

South Africans loved the display of self-love and joked about the purchase, while others agreed with his decision

A gent with a witty sense of humour went online to flex that he wanted to buy himself an iPhone 14 Pro Max because of working hard all the time.

A dude rewarded himself for all his hard work by buying an iPhone 14 Pro Max, making Mzansi laugh. Images: @Mrd_drops/ Twitter

@Mrd_drops is the dude who made the grand proclamation on Twitter, where Mzansi peeps took it in jest, and others encouraged him to treat himself, noting that it's a good and healthy practice.

The dude also shared some snaps of him walking into an iStore. Once there, he shared a picture of the prices of the models he was considering, and the cheapest one costs an eye-watering R29 499. The highest-price model comes with 1TB of storage and costs R42 999.

An iPhone is preferable for many looking for a good and flashy phone but finding it too expensive. Nonetheless, peeps had a lot of fun in the comment section. See the responses below:

@BlackAn65843366 said:

"Go buy it so we can trade it for a city golf and go for a spin like young boys who are scared of growing up."

@GorgeousMotae mentioned:

"Yeeeeei… Self appreciation is the best thing one could do for themselves."

@slindilendou_ shared:

"Bathong wena... I love it for you."

@Muzi32603343 posted:

@IgnatiaSindane commented:

"Should have asked me to accompany you "

@LyndiweZ mentioned:

"Every chance you get, spoil yourself ❤️"

@CherryAlles said:

"Cant wait to say same."

@HappinessGallor

" Self-love is important…"

