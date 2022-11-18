Man Spoils Himself and Buys an iPhone 14 Pro Max, SA Supports Self-Love: “Self Appreciation Is the Best Thing”
- A man decided to treat himself and bought an iPhone 14 Pro Max for his consistent hard work
- The price of the device was also shared through a reply, and it was eyewatering, with the cheapest model costing
- South Africans loved the display of self-love and joked about the purchase, while others agreed with his decision
A gent with a witty sense of humour went online to flex that he wanted to buy himself an iPhone 14 Pro Max because of working hard all the time.
@Mrd_drops is the dude who made the grand proclamation on Twitter, where Mzansi peeps took it in jest, and others encouraged him to treat himself, noting that it's a good and healthy practice.
The dude also shared some snaps of him walking into an iStore. Once there, he shared a picture of the prices of the models he was considering, and the cheapest one costs an eye-watering R29 499. The highest-price model comes with 1TB of storage and costs R42 999.
An iPhone is preferable for many looking for a good and flashy phone but finding it too expensive. Nonetheless, peeps had a lot of fun in the comment section. See the responses below:
@BlackAn65843366 said:
"Go buy it so we can trade it for a city golf and go for a spin like young boys who are scared of growing up."
@GorgeousMotae mentioned:
"Yeeeeei… Self appreciation is the best thing one could do for themselves."
@slindilendou_ shared:
"Bathong wena... I love it for you."
@Muzi32603343 posted:
@IgnatiaSindane commented:
"Should have asked me to accompany you "
@LyndiweZ mentioned:
"Every chance you get, spoil yourself ❤️"
@CherryAlles said:
"Cant wait to say same."
@HappinessGallor
" Self-love is important…"
