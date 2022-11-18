Comedian Kevin Fraser caught wind of a typo on a sandwitch package in Mzansi and ran with it

Kevin shared a TikTok clip in which he warned Mzansi citizens of the "criminalised onions"

Mzansi peeps could not get enough of the silly joke and cry-laughed in the comments section

Mzansi people really have the best sense of humour. South African born comedian Kevin Fraser ran with a typo on a sandwich which read "criminalised onions," and it had SA in stitches.

Kevin Fraser found “criminalised onions” on the loose in Mzansi and warned citizens. Image: TikTok / Kevin Fraser

Source: UGC

While there is a lot to be concerned about in SA, nothing will stop the vibrant citizens from having a good laugh. One of the beauties of our beloved country, its people.

The hilarious comedian took to his TikTok with a breaking news clip regarding the threatening sandwich. Kevin warned Mzansi peeps to watch out for "criminalised onions” when ordering lunch.

Lol, just what people needed to welcome in the weekend!

The people of Mzansi live for this type of humor

This is the typo of the year! Mzansi peeps can’t get enough of funny videos like this and ran with it in the comments. We really have a nation of beautiful hearts!

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@yolanda nkomo said:

“Criminalized onions I'm done.”

@Emerald♉ said:

“Criminalized onion I been saying I can’t stop eating them because they held me at ransom ”

@Vee C said:

“What kind of crime did the onions do?”

@PurdeyvdB said:

“Not the criminalized onions. I'm going back to polony.... ”

@nafeesah latief said:

“omg I cannot stop laughing night made ”

Source: Briefly News