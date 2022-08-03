South Africans had a good laugh over a stop sign with a big mistake that inspired many to come up with creative ideas about what caused it

The hilarious picture shared on social media caused a buzz among amused Mzansi netizens coming up with explanations for the worker who messed up their writing task

The stop sign was a fun opportunity for peeps to vent about their annoyances with South Africa's countless government problems

A funny picture of a stop sign on Facebook made people's day. The sign was badly misspelt, and the jokes just kept coming.

South Africans were thoroughly amused when a misspelt stop sign made the rounds on social media. Image: Getty Images/Thomas Barwick/Facebook/@AfricaThisIsWhyILiveHere

Source: UGC

South Africans had many reasons why the word stop would be spelt incorrectly. Some people had ideas ranging from corruption in South Africa to blaming the writer's education.

Saffas in stitches over street sign mistake

In a Facebook post, a picture from Lemodenko Village in Limpopo shows a street with a funny street sign that reads "tsop" instead of stop. The picture of the misspelt sign is captioned:

"TSOP, in the name of love ! ❤️"

The caption sparked more hilarious responses from people in the comment section. Peeps had jokes as they debated the things that could have caused the misspelt sign because an unclear road sign is rare on South African roads.

Jenni Prime commented:

"Makes sense to us who only need 30% to pass exams."

Karl Owens commented:

"Vernacular in that particular town ."

David Wightman commented:

"Leaves space for interpretation. Of course, if you don't get it right, there could be serious consequences."

Sitali Amukena commented:

"I am sure this road was done by a Chinese company ."

Jacobus Coetzee commented:

"Our 30% pass rate is showing!"

Zion Israel Davidson commented:

"See the results of corruption. When you issue tenders to people not qualified! Tsop this."

Source: Briefly News