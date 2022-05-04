A Mzansi man took to social media to post a photo of an unfamiliar and strange-looking road sign recently

The image shows a symbol of a family unit – a mom, a child and a father, however, the size of the male figure sparked reactions

South African social media users took to the comments to share their explanations as to why the “father” was smaller

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A man took to social media to share a photo of a road sign he spotted recently and netizens couldn’t help poking fun at it.

Social media users had a field day with a family symbol road sign shared online. Image: @Tobzn/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The image was shared on Twitter by @Tobzn and shows a symbol of a family – a mom, child, and father – in a parking lot. He pointed out the noticeable size difference of the “father” figure and asked:

“Why is the husband smaller?”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

His followers had a field day with the Twitter post as they responded with dark humour with reference to the widespread issue of absent fathers and broken families. Check out some of the witty comments below:

@MercyM02 wrote:

“Probably it's the firstborn. The father is African. So he's absent.”

@ZimasaDeti

“Inoba he's thinking of leaving the family, so he's moving away kancinci-kancinci.”

@JohnBal30273657 commented:

“He works 9-5 plus he earns R12 000.”

@BlackAn65843366 said:

“They just added him. It was not in their plan to put him there, because only black ladies are proud to raise their kids alone.”

@DjukaMatauri replied:

“That's not a husband, that's a brother to the baby and a single mom.”

@StrAightMARVIN

“Why do you assume the husband is wearing pants? It’s 2022.”

Excited dad-to-be starts dialogue around absent fathers

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a digital creator, husband, and proud father to be Mogale Mohale took to Instagram to vent on the biased cultural practices that he felts contributed to the spate of absent fathers in the country.

Mogale and his wife are proud parents to be and like many young parents, the race to ensure that everything is ready for the baby when he comes did not go without its challenges.

While out and about shopping for his unborn baby, a frustrated Mogale said:

“I found myself staring at all these great diaper brands for a good couple of minutes.”

Source: Briefly News