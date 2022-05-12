A video of a vibey dad busting some moves on the dance floor at a party has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shared by his daughter Nadine Goulding shows a person inquiring about Mike’s whereabouts before revealing him dancing

The old man’s moves are right on the beat and amused South African social media users cannot stop raving about him

A video of a dad named Mike busting some moves on the dance floor at a party has Mzansi in stitches.

A woman shared a video of her dad taking over the dance floor. Image: @naykes/TikTok

Source: UGC

The TikTok clip shared by his daughter, Nadine Goulding (@naykes) shows Mike standing by a car with the question:

“Where is Mike?”

The video quickly switches to him on the dancefloor as he demonstrates some killer moves along to the beat.

Nadine captioned the funny clip:

“Man I love my dad.”

South African online users were left quite amused and impressed by Mike’s moves, saying he is a whole mood!

Check out the TikTok clip and comments below:

Thabile reacted:

“Chesa Mike.”

Paballo Kgware commented:

“Not him being on beat.”

Michael van Deventer shared:

“The whistle works so well.”

Jessica M responded:

“Dlala wena Mike!”

chiko_xo commented:

“Honestly I’ve hated this trend but this is so good.”

Nandos said:

“Best version of this trend.”

Minenhle reacted:

“Pls Mike is a mood.”

