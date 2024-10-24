A young woman gave her grandmother’s small, shabby house a complete glow-up, and shared the journey on TikTok

The video takes viewers from the before shots, through construction, to the final gorgeous transformation

The 21-year-old's post got mixed reactions, with some netizens praising her and others expressing their doubts

A student showed off the house she renovated for her grandmother. Image: @precious_mofokeng2

A 21-year-old girl gave her granny’s house a major glow-up and showed the transformation on TikTok.

The young lady took it upon herself to use her NSFAS allowance to renovate the home, and the results are impressive!

Student proud of renovated house

The video takes viewers through the whole construction journey from old and shabby to fresh and fabulous. It’s clear she’s proud of the project and wants others to feel inspired too.

"Building a new home from scratch is no child's play. Thanks to my NSFAS savings, I managed to do it at the age of 21. If I can do it, what can stop you?"

Home video gains traction

The student claims she used her NSFAS savings to make it happen. The video on her account @precious_mofokeng2 blew up with thousands of views.

Watch the video below:

The clip sparked chatter. Some folks were super impressed, while others thought the NSFAS funds should’ve been used for school.

See some comments below:

@Phindile said:

"Congratulations! 🥳🥳 Mara NSFAS yona wae sukela. 😭"

@cynthiamahapa stated:

"Big up girl uyimbokodo keep it up. I'm proud of you."

@PhilisiweNgwenya wrote:

"Kushukuthi uthole u14 million naye. 😂😂"

@Sandilemy mentioned:

"The government should investigate if really this money goes to the needy."

@bonga commented:

"Stop motivating us ngamanga. Well done though."

@MandyPandy🇿🇦 posted:

"I'm imagining what you'd do when you get a job after graduation. May God bless you nana. ❤️💐"

@zilezwayo typed:

"NSFAS my sister ?? Ai never 👎 Mara siyambongela uMagogo."

@Mbanjo shared:

"I used to be shocked too as an NSFAS student when others were feeding their families with that money. Back then it was less than R1000 a month, but they did. Well done nana! 👏❤️"

Student starts business with NSFAS fund

In another article, Briefly News reported that one intelligent young man shared how he invested in his National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowance in a business.

The young man revealed to his viewers that he "risked" his NSFAS allowance to start dropshipping, and it slowly started paying off. The TikTok user went on to show the first payment he received after investing his money.

