A man marvelled at the construction progress of his big house with a butterfly roof in a remote area

The TikTok video showed him admiring the builders' workmanship from the outside before walking inside

The footage garnered thousands of views, with many Mzansi people inspired by the ongoing project

A guy shared visuals of his house being built. Image: @usgazo

It’s always cool to see someone’s dream come to life, and this guy’s got everyone feeling motivated.

Man shows off his house

A guy from Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, is getting all the love on TikTok after showing off the progress on his dream house.

In the video, posted by @usgazo__, you can see him admiring the work from outside before heading in to take a look around.

The builders’ workmanship is on full display, and it’s clear he’s proud of how things are coming along.

House video gains traction on TikTok

The video picked up thousands of views, and people are absolutely loving the vibe. The house isn’t finished yet, but the butterfly roof and the whole setup are already getting rave reviews.

Watch the video below:

Many viewers were eager to know more, rushing to the comments with questions about the design and the unique roof.

See some comments below:

@AubreyButhelezi611 wrote:

"I like the butterfly roof. Can anyone who has a house with a butterfly roof tell me what happens when you get heavy rain?"

@musawami3 posted:

"Please give me your house plan."

@DiketsoKgosana mentioned:

"Well done bro! It's not easy, keep it up."

@_nokie_truth typed:

"Siyakubongela bakithi engazuthi unkulunkulu nabakini bengaqhubeka bakubusise. 👏👏👏"

@SboandDumi said:

"Butterfly roof ngiyayithanda yinhle."

@msetimgazi98 asked:

"Mangaki amaBedrooms lana mfo?"

@CharlestheTownPlanner commented:

"Bafo uyaphusha idlozi livumile. 🙏🙏✅"

@Nkosi stated:

"Uyawuzwa lomuzwa osuka ngaphakathi my guy. 😁 Usebenzile bafo."

