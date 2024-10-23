An energetic and bubbly elderly woman danced to the nines during a funeral attendance

The mama amused people with her moves and no one seemed to mind what she was doing

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A granny had fun at a funeral. Images: @Drazen_/ Getty Images, @lungelo5752/ TikTok

A video of an elderly woman dancing at a funeral has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet amused.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @lungelo5752, church ladies are seen in a tent at what seems to be a graveyard. People were singing. However, one elderly lady stole the attention.

The mama was dancing to the nines, having the time of her life at the funeral. People were entertained by her energy and bubbly personality. No one seemed to mind what she was doing.

Gogo has fun at a funeral

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at gogo dancing at funeral

The video gained over 350k views, with many online users loving the woman's energy. See the comments below:

@gadi327 joked:

"Why don't you date at church me at church 💃."

@Na’Kubheka💋 wrote:

"It’s the pumps 😭😭😭."

@Gugu06lungiD laughed:

"Few hours later 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Ma.Lushozi asked:

"Kanti nenzani emasontweni enu?" (What are you guys doing in your churches)

@user7193950301275 commented:

"Abuye esethi mu rubheni inyawo ebe ebenza nje😏." (Then she will go home and tell her kids to rub her feet after she was dancing like this)

@Vuyo loved:

"Guys even abantu abadala deserves to be happy and show it. Let mama have a good time in the presence of God 🥰."

@Nani Ratyana said:

"Oomakhulu bethu kulemingcwabo😭😭😭😭." (The way our grandmothers act in these funerals)

@Muntuzana S.S.S laughed:

"Vosho gogo 😂😂😂."

@thandiweHinana adored:

"She's full of life."

