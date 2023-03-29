When we go to our final resting place, most of us want to be remembered for the joy we brought to those around us

One woman decided to take this seriously and demonstrated how much a loved one meant to her by dancing at their funeral

The comments were flooded with people cheering her on, some calling her a true friend who was expressing her feelings

Technically, a funeral is a celebration of life. Most people want to be remembered for how they lived, not how they died. One woman decided to take that to the next level and had the party of her life at what might be considered an inappropriate time.

A woman dances at a funeral, and Mzansi approves. Image:@palesa_pn Source: TikTok

In a post uploaded by @palesa_pn, the woman is seen jiving next to a fresh gravesite with a cigarette in her mouth. All partygoers could do was dance alongside her.

It's hard to resist the groove

When you see someone partying up at a funeral, your first instinct might not be to join them. But when you glimpse this woman's dance skills, you will see how hard it was for people at the burial sight to resist breaking it down with the woman.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi approves groovist's behaviour

If you can't beat them, join them. Mzansi is more than ready to join this woman for a good time.

Briefly News Compiled the best comments:

@nosi463 thought substance was involved:

"Is she smoking the joint on both sides?"

@neojinsa thought she was doing God's work:

" She is a spiritual woman. Please always stay blessed."

@sphethulwazi was feeling the song:

"Haii, I understand, the song is fire."

@d.ka.Tpza loves such people:

"Such friends are needed, they express how they felt while you were around."

