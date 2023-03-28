Their jobs are not easy - they deal with heavy inflation, angry motorists and customers that are often rude

But one petrol attendant showed that very little could get him down when he was recorded dancing while on the job

The moves, the joy and the go-getter attitude are enough to make everyone's day and remind us that they are an essential part of our society

They are not people to whom we give a lot of thought. Filling up your car with petrol is just a tiny part of your day, and the people who do it for us give and receive nothing more than a good morning and thank you.

The petrol attendant is giving us a reason to smile.

Petrol served with a jive

In a video posted by @jah_vinny_23, the petrol attendant can be seen doing his duty while dancing. He waves his receipts around as he shuffles over to tend to the next car. It's hard not to smile when you see someone enjoying their job so much.

Watch the video here:

Remember to tip your petrol attendants

What petrol attendants do is not always easy. And let's be honest, they probably don't get paid enough for their services, not to mention the abuse they have to take from frustrated customers.

In an expo done by Business Tech in 2019, almost half of South Africans admitted that they never tip their petrol attendant, even though it is customary to tip service workers between 10-15% in Mzansi.

They are a crucial part of our society. So remember that the next time you go and fill petrol.

