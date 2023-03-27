Sometimes when you are far away from home, all you want is your favourite food items, and it can get pretty hard when you don't find them

One American travel blogger learned the hard way not to take her frustration out on South African coffee shops

When the woman posted a video mocking the fact that we don't carry her favourite coffee creamer, South Africans had a lot to say

The first rule of visiting South Africa is don't come for our food. The American Tourist @thelexisout found that out the hard way. The travel blogger ordered an American product, "half and half", and quickly discovered that this is not the USA.

SA roast travel blogger over coffee order. Image: @thelexisout Source: TikTok

When she criticised the order, South Africans quickly came for her. One thing is for sure when you come to our country - we do not hold back.

Travel Blogger felt South Africa's wrath

Dealing with South African social media users is a different ballgame. We have no problem making fun of our country, but we defend it fiercely against others.

Nobody was having @thelexiout's criticism. Many pointed out that what she was asking for only existed in America. One user even sarcastically quoted Marvel's Blank Panther series by saying,

"We don't do that here".

Watch the video here:

From Krispy Kreme and beyond- more American brands are launching in SA

Despite the treatment, she got, @thelexisout might not be far off with her thinking. More and more American food brands seem to be launching in South Africa.

In recent years, we saw the arrival of Krispy Kreme and other brands, and the invasion might not stop there.

According to an article written by the economics paper The World, other big brands also announced their arrival just a few years ago. Perhaps we will see "Half and Half" on our shelves one day.

Savanna, Bunny Chow and Springbok shots, this South African Bar in Manchester is giving expats hope

At least South Africans can take solace in the fact that we can find what we need overseas. Recently Briefly News reported on a South African restaurant in Manchester.

An overjoyed Mzansi native found all her favourite goods in the restaurant. You could feel her joy through the screen.

The fact that people can go wherever they want and still find their favourite foods makes globalisation so much fun.

