Anyone who has been away from Mzansi for too long knows that homesickness can get real

A South African student found a restaurant in the middle of Manchester that is Mzansi-themed, and everyone could feel her joy

The TikTokker celebrated her getting a small slice of home that can mean so much when one is far away

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Moving overseas can bring so many new and exciting prospects. But anyone who has lived outside of Mzansi for an extended period will tell you there is nothing like the taste of home.

A Mzansi expat found a South African bar In Manchester. Image: @lizomncube Source: TikTok/Getty Images

Source: TikTok

That is why there was not a dry eye on TikTok when one user shared her experience of finding a South African-themed restaurant in the middle of Manchester.

Lizo, @lizomncube on TikTok, is a South African student braving the UK cold. In a recent post, she got expats everywhere excited when she proved that home will always be close by, even if you are far from Mzansi.

TikTokkers could almost taste the Savanna through the post

Lizo captioned the video,

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Guys this place cured my homesickness, no ways."

Her excitement in the video is evident. You can feel her heart swell when she mentions that the restaurant served Savanna.

Watch the video for yourself here:

Some South Africans are going to be missing a lot more then Sprinkboks

The number of young South Africans leaving the country to set up home elsewhere is alarming.

In an article written by Business Tech, it was reported that at the end of 2020, over 900 000 South Africans were living in foreign territories.

And while we are happy for our fellow citizens living the good life, this does cause problems back home. The article notes that 80% of business leaders consider the emigration of skills one of the country's critical risk factors.

With these facts, let's hope @lizomncube is one of the students intending to come home after her studies.

SA woman surprises mom after year-long US trip, heartwarming reunion goes TikTok viral

Recently, Briefly News shared a heartwarming story of a reunion between a mother and her daughter.

The daughter, who had been living in the United States for a year, returned to South Africa without her mother knowing. The reunion had social media in tears.

It is nice to know that no matter how far our people wander, they will always want to come back home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News