A woman went viral on Twitter with a sad story about how she is not coping with taking care of six children

The lady appeared on Moja Love TV, and many people were sad for her, including BI Phakhati, who immediately sprang into action

Twitter users were touched by the woman's harrowing story of being too poor to afford basics in supermarkets like Shoprite

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A Moja Love episode about a woman struggling financially went Twitter viral. A single mother of six told South Africa that she could only afford to buy from spaza shops.

BI Phakhati was moved by a show on Moja Love where a woman said she was too poor to go to supermarkets. Image: Twitter/FundiswaNhlapo1

Source: Twitter

The video from Moja Love got thousands of views on Twitter as people were in their feels after seeing the woman living in poverty. People circulated the post about the woman until it reached someone who helped- BI Phakhati.

Diepsloot single mom of 6 gets spoiled by BI Phakathi at Joburg mall

TimesLIVE reported that a 30-year South African lady, Tshenolo Ndou, got help from BI Phakati after going Twitter viral. The lady caused a buzz after she appeared on Moja Love and admitted that she never visited Shoprite or even the mall because she could never afford anything from the shops. The young woman is a mom to three girls aged 10, four and two and a boy aged seven. She's also responsible sister's sons, aged 12 and 15.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

BI Phakathi got a hold of the lady, went shopping at Four Ways Mall, and bought her first phone ever. Thanking him, Tshenolo said:

“I don't even know how to thank him. He is such a kind and giving person. I still feel like I'm dreaming.”

Mzansi moved by woman's life of struggle

According to TimesLIVE, Tshenolo struggles so much because she has no I.D. and her children do not have birth certificates. People were glad to see BI Phakathi set up a fund to assist the lady with more donations.

@cedmab commented:

"I just saw the video of how you helped her and as always, I am humbled by your intervention. Could the @gpgSocDev and @HomeAffairsSA maybe help her with the documents issue to fastrack grants for the kids? Your work is humbling to those of us who think we have it hard."

@MhlongoVuyiswa commented:

"Yaz you are living my dream. Making money and helping those in need. Hope one day I can be half of what/who you are. You are amazing."

@JuliaJules16 commented:

"I saw this video couldn't stop. I want to meet @biphakathi just to give a hug. Unkulunkulu Akubusise."

@Chir0pract0r_ commented:

"BI is amazing - may you be blessed in abundance so you can continue your wonderful work."

BI Phakathi leaves gogo speechless in clip after blessing her with money

Briefly News reported that one of South Africa's most generous philanthropists shared a clip of him helping an elderly lady. The clip got a lot of attention as netizens reacted to the footage.

B.I. touched many netizens as people commented on the woman's reaction in the video. Online users could not stop raving about the Good Samaritan's generosity.

The heartwarming sight touched many netizens in the video. People filled the comments with compliments for B.I.'s determination to help.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News