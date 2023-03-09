Crime continues to be an issue in South Africa, and some neighbourhoods, such as Westbury in Joburg, have a severe problem

A resident of Westbury spoke to the media and described how rampant gun violence is in our community

Although the lady spoke about a serious issue, people found humour in how activity affected her life

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A TikTok video of a Johannesburg resident in a crime-ridden community went viral. The Mzansi woman shared how she was affected intimately during a shootout.

A resident in Westbury explained that she was caught in a gang crossfire while in her bathroom. Image: Getty Images/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Online users commented with hilarious takes about the woman's encounter with gang activity. People were impressed by how the lady gave such a vivid account of her experience.

Joburg Westbury resident talks about gang violence

A woman in a video posted by @philiciaharris that she was using the toilet, and a gunfight broke out. The lady was talking about the rampant gun violence that has been happening in Johannesburg communities.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In the video, the resident says a bullet sailed through the window, and she was surprised to get shot at while doing number two in the bathroom. She exclaimed:

"I am not a gangster.. I had to slide down...is that right."

Watch the full video below:

TikTok user amused by woman's shootout description

IOL reported that Westbury residents have been living feat because of gang activity, but strangely, the video of the residents' experience had many people used. Peeps applauded the lady's ability to make such a serious situation lighter

tshepomooko commented:

"Coloured aunties tell the funniest stories."

MakeupByAndrea commented:

"Why did she have to say no.2 with confidence."

Sammantha commented:

"I just love how honest our people are at times."

Albert Kester commented:

"Kallit people are too honest now and than."

Tracey Mlungwana commented:

"Slide where? Jireeeeee."

@harun_zar19 commented:

"This should be against the law, how can they force you to slide when you busy with no 2."

mino_toms commented:

"This is serious but she makes it funny."

TyrellDunn commented:

"This needs to be a sound."

"Cele must go": Opposition wants Cele axed as crime stats increase alarmingly

Briefly News previously have reported that opposition parties have intensified their calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to give Police Minister Bheki Cele the boot over SA's crime statistics.

Cele presented the latest quarterly crime stats on Friday, 17 January, which showed an alarming increase in crime rates between October and December 2022.

The statistics indicate the murders are at an alarming high, with 7 555 killings committed within the last three months of 2022, The Citizen reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News