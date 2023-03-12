A Mzansi lady rocking cheeky shorts left social media users salivating with her killer dance moves. A focused student revealed that she renovated her mother's house using her NSFAS allowance.

A woman has been dubbed woman material by social media users after she showed appreciation when a stranger handed her a handbag. A determined teacher wowed netizens when she used catchy beats and songs to help her students memorise.

A South African man revealed that he got divorced three years after paying more than R100K lobola.

1. Mzansi woman slays Bhebha dance challenge in cheeky shorts, TikTokkers mesmerised by waist action in video

A South African TikTokker amazed people with her dancing. The lady got down to a hit amapiano song Bhebha which has been making waves on social media. Netizens could not get enough of her vibe as she moved her hips and waist.

The beauty, who goes by the handle @barbiiestallion, posted the video on TikTok and said the dance style hurt her knees. The pain was worth it because the clip got thousands of views, and her dance talent was fully displayed.

SA people are dance lovers and said this TikTok video was one of their favourites. People showed the woman love in the comments and suggested other songs for her to dance to.

2. SA student builds mom a mansion with NSFAS allowance money, TikTok video of house goes viral

A woman @ndamulelo98 renovated her mother's humble home into a modern house. The woman said the building costs were covered by her NSFAS allowance and Mzansi people found that hard to believe.

The proud young lady posted a montage of the renovated home and the video gathered over 800 000 views on TikTok. A lot of TikTokkers claimed the woman was lying in the comments section.

People said the amount of money NSFAS gives to students is not enough to build a big house like hers. Some encouraged the young lady to be truthful and not mislead the masses.

3. "Wife material": Man stops pretty lady on the road, gives her new handbag, she jumps & kneels to thank him

A young Nigerian content creator (@michealmstar_) who loves putting smiles on people's faces has surprised a lady on the street.

While the lady was walking into a shop to get something, he followed her. After calling the lady's attention, he presented her with two pieces of paper with different options.

Surprised by the man's action, the lady picked a paper that read "bag". The man dipped his hand into his backpack and brought out a bag for her.

4. Mzansi life science teacher uses song and dance to teach SA school kids, peeps impressed by creative method

People were amazed at this tutor's creative teaching method. The young teacher in the video used her student's love for dance in the learning process.

Online users were in awe of the educator who made her kids feel free. The students were eagerly participating in the class activity.

A woman, @lwethu.u, educates her life science pupils on terms such as mitosis using their love for songs and dancing. The video went viral, as she was recorded dancing at school while teaching scientific terms.

5. Man charged over R100k for lobola gets divorced 3 years later, Mzansi discusses in-law family red flags

A man on Twitter joined in on the conversation about lobola. The divorcee told people how he got charged over R100 000 for his wife's lobola.

People flooded the comments to share their thoughts about the man's misfortune. Online users discussed the way some bride's families take advantage of lobola.

Briefly News reported on a lady whose dad made her lobola R16 000. People were fascinated, and some shared their stories, including one guy.

