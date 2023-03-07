One woman took part in the trending Bhebha dance challenge and showed off her smooth waist movement

The skilled dancer stayed on beat the whole duration of the short clip as the viral Bhebha song was playing

Mzansi TikTokkers were mesmerised and raved about her small waist and perfect moves

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A woman on TikTok nailed the viral 'Bhebha' dance challenge. Image: @barbiiestallion

Source: TikTok

A South African TikTokker amazed people with her dancing. The lady got down to a hit amapiano song Bhebha which has been making waves on social media. Netizens could not get enough of her vibe as she moved her hips and waist.

Woman takes part in Bhebha dance challenge

The beauty, who goes by the handle @barbiiestallion, posted the video on TikTok and said the dance style hurt her knees. The pain was worth it because the clip got thousands of views, and her dance talent was fully displayed.

Watch Bhebha TikTok video that got SA hyped below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

TikTok users admire beautiful lady in denim cheeky shorts

SA people are dance lovers and said this TikTok video was one of their favourites. People showed the woman love in the comments and suggested other songs for her to dance to.

@she_loves_p said:

"Wish I was the cameraman."

@kay_1711 mentioned:

"Please also try Tse Nyane."

@kedilatile_nth2tang stated:

"Bravo! I'm blown away."

@ingad26 commented:

"This is it. The perfect one does exit."

@khalidmohammedahm6 wrote:

"Ahh, we are getting married now, you are mine and I'm not leaving you."

@khanyiphiri1 stated:

"10 over 10 minus nothing."

@buffalothing added:

"Jesus is my Lord and Saviour, I will not be tempted."

Mzansi woman's waist movement for 'Bhebha' dance challenge on TikTok with 2.4M views has SA hypnotised

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that one South African lady showed people some incredible dancing to an amapiano hit song. Many people could not help but be amazed by the dancer's talent.

Peeps loved the amapiano song and were in awe of how she kept up with the beat. The TikTok of the lady dancing received a lot of comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News