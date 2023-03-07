A TikTok "hottie" is causing a sensation amongst social media users for her impressive dance moves

@iyashisaentertainment is a viral TikTokker known for her impressive dance moves and curvy body

Her latest video of her "badroom dance" received thousands of views and compliments from netizens

Think you know how to dance? If your moves are anything like Mzansi's new viral babe, you might be South Africa's next TikTok sensation.

The dancing baddie leaves Mzansi wanting more. Image: @iyashisaentertainment Source: TikTok

The "baddie", @iyashisaentertainment, is no stranger to social media hype. With dance moves and a body to match, the TikTokker's videos often rack up thousands of views.

In this particular post, the curvy queen can be seen doing what she call's her "badroom dance" in the caption. Netizens were more than happy to cheer on the dancing goddess. Her comment section was ablaze with compliments.

Watch the video for yourself here:

The nation loves the dancing queen

South Africa had nothing but praise for the girl's moves.

Briefly News put together some of the best comments:

@user2236075588152 was full of love:

"Looking good baby gal."

@termzanokuwinga wanted to know the extent of her talent:

"When are you releasing the song?"

@osumanissah had to shoot his shot:

"Marry me sweetheart."

@user6466485035608 was amazed

"Please come and dance for me."

@dark_knightzm had nothing but praise:

"As if being beautiful wasn’t enough you just had to be gifted too, okay!!! I see you girl. Next time use my sound ,I love your content."

Let's hope the self-made choreographers on TikTok keep giving us the best they have to offer. One thing is for sure - netizens are here for it.

Source: Briefly News