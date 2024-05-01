Maglera Doe Boy revealed how A$AP Rocky asked him to partner in a campaign with Puma

The Makazana rapper shared new photos from the shoot, and had fans raving over his work ethic

South Africans showed love to MDB, and congratulated him on his huge international moves

A$AP Rocky asked Maglera Doe Boy to join his new Puma campaign. Images: Instagram/ magleradoeboy and Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Source: UGC

Maglera Doe Boy recently scored big with his partnership with Puma. The 018 emcee took to New York to shoot a campaign for the brand with none other than A$AP Rocky, who personally asked for the collaboration!

Maglera Doe Boy receives invite from A$AP Rocky

Maglera Doe Boy is making it big overseas and even has A$AP Rocky hitting him up for a campaign!

The Klerksdorp rapper, known for his rhymes and bold fashion sense, recently packed his bags and headed to New York for an exciting campaign with Rocky, and shared how the father of two asked him to join the team.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to his Instagram page, MDB posted a screenshot dated 22 March where Rocky asked him to be in his Puma campaign:

"Gang, I want you to be in my next Puma campaign."

Having been with the brand for over a year, MDB has been flexing his fashionista side and taking athleisure to a new level.

With Rocky joining the brand, which also houses his baby mama Rihanna's apparel, the rapper shared another motorsport-inspired collection complete with sweatsuits, balaclavas and the Inhale sneaker:

Mzansi shows love to Maglera Doe Boy

Netizens are impressed by MDB's moves, and congratulated him on the campaign:

Lungaa00 said:

"Don’t let all this hatred distract you from the fact that this is so massive!"

briaani wrote:

"A lot of the time, we think people are not doing anything when we don't see or hear them, but big things are happening in private."

dylmufc cheered:

"Maglera to the world! #018"

RodriqueNation said:

"This is so dope and well-deserved."

Maglera Doe Boy speaks about Khuli Chana's influence

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared some of Maglera Doe Boy's most valuable lessons from Khuli Chana.

The Klerksdorp rapper revealed that not only was Khuli a close friend, but he was also a mentor and taught him all he needed to know about the music business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News