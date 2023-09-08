Doc Shebeleza hitmaker Cassper Nyovest released the visuals of his track with Maglera Doe Boy

The pairs' song 018 ke number dropped today on all streaming platforms, together with the music video

South African music lovers have praised the song and the visuals after many were sceptical about the collaberation

Cassper Nyovest and Maglera Doe Boy's visuals for their song '018 ke number' received a thumbs up from netizens. Image: @casspernyovest, @magleradoeboy

The two rappers, Cassper Nyovest and Maglera Doe Boy, hailing from the North West province, decided to join forces and make a song together. The pair released their 018 ke number on Friday, 8 September 2023.

Cassper drops visuals online

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker has yet again set the bar high. The rapper dropped the visuals of his latest song with Maglera Doe Boy on his Instagram timeline.

Cassper and Maglera's song name, 018 ke number, is the area code of their hometown, and the song pays homage to their province.

Cassper captioned the post:

"8 hours to go. Link in my BIO."

See the post here:

Previously, Cassper mentioned that in his seventh studio album, he will only feature Maglera Doe Boy, which is set to drop on Friday, 15 September 2023.

"I'm the individual in possession of the game featuring valuable jewels. I'm the one they're interested in, seeking to extract information from, and as a result, I'm sharing this album as a way to provide insights into the game. I feel completely at ease in my element and approach this situation with a composed demeanour. I'm exceedingly meticulous about it.” he said.

Mzansi gives 018 ke number visuals a thumbs-up

Maglera and Cassper have brought social media to a standstill with the visuals of their song, and netizens responded positively:

Majorleaguedjz said:

"Let’s goo."

Mzeeiszwiga excitedly responded:

"This is going to be a banger."

Youngstunna_rsa wrote:

"TOUCHLINE!"

Indabakabani said:

"MO STRATENG!"

Dankosbrothers wrote:

"You did it again Mufasa."

Moe.sedi responded:

"Ke bona kotsi Ka album eh? The timing is perfect and so many other things."

Siyanda_mc responded:

"No ways! This is too inspirational! @rootoffame is going off heavy!! Too clean Don Billi,"

Cassper drops release date of his album

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest opened up about his highly anticipated seventh studio album, Solomon, which will be released on Friday 15 September 2023.

The rapper also mentioned recording this album in a remote area alongside his team. He added that he is the guy with the game and the jewels.

