We are only a few weeks away from the long-awaited release of Cassper Nyovest's 7th studio album, Solomon

The rapper recently revealed his album's cover art and has now disclosed that Maglera Doe Boy is the only feature in the upcoming project

Nyovest spoke about how he has passed the stage of trying to prove his worth and how his album is a testament to his growth and accomplishments

Cassper Nyovest says he has no point to prove in his upcoming album as he gives Maglera Doe Boy the only feature in 'Solomon.' Images: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

As fans eagerly wait for the arrival of Cassper Nyovest's upcoming album, the rapper continues to give us more insight into his anticipated body of work.

Solomon is said to only have one feature, that of Maglera Doe Boy in 018. Mufasa mentioned how his album is not one for seeking validation but for speaking his mind as a seasoned player in the game.

Cassper features one artist in his album

Talking to TshisaLIVE, Nyovest broke down just how intentional he was with the production of his 7th studio album, Solomon.

As Cassper settles into his seat as a young OG, he recognises his position in the industry and is no longer interested in fighting to be the best because he already is - he is the standard.

"This is like a 'Grootman' album for me, I've settled into my position in the game. This is who I am. I am no longer young, no longer the hottest guy on the block, I'm not as excited as the new guys — but I'm the guy who did it like nobody did."

In the past few weeks, Mufasa has been actively praising the work he and Maglera Doe Boy did on 018 as well as the track's upcoming music video.

MDB being the sole feature in Cassper's album speaks to Nyovest's confidence in himself and that he has nothing to prove.

It also speaks to MDB's "IT factor" that has made him one of SA hip hop's most loved and featured rappers of his generation. He became a cheat code for many artists.

Cassper prepares for his tour

As he wraps up his upcoming album, Cassper Nyovest is also preparing for his joint tour with Nasty C.

The African Throne tour officially kicks off in September and the rappers have already begun promoting the first stops, Eswatini and Kenya.

In a media briefing, Cassper and Nasty broke down the inspiration behind the name of their tour as well as wanting to commemorate hip hop's 50th anniversary.

Cassper vents on social media

Briefly News recently caught fan reactions to Cassper venting about life's difficulties on his Twitter page.

As many of us continuously experience life's ups and downs, it's very easy to find yourself Tweeting your troubles away.

The publication also revealed Cassper's regrets about not ending his rivalry with AKA and making peace with the late Composure rapper.

Source: Briefly News