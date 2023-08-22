Maglera Doe Boy shared his cover of Nasty C's Crazy Crazy and had fans praising his versatility

The emcee recently shot visuals for 018 with Cassper Nyovest which Mufasa said are going to be explosive

MDB also celebrated his birthday at the beginning of August and promised his supporters some art on the way

Maglera Doe Boy dropped a remake of Nasty's 'Crazy Crazy' and plans to release new music soon. Images: magleradoeboy, nasty_csa

Maglera Doe Boy dropped a cover of Crazy Crazy by Nasty C in partnership with Coca-Cola. This comes after the rapper gave fans his word to drop new material and is yet to fulfil his promise. MDB also shot a music video for 018 with Cassper Nyovest set to premiere soon.

Maglera Doe Boy covers Crazy Crazy

MDB has long been praised for his versatility and continuously comes with something new for the masses.

The rapper recently dropped his version of Nasty C's Cracy Crazy and retired his classic rugged style of delivery for the melodic approach Nasty used in the song.

Fans were stunned at the rapper's remake and shared their thoughts:

nasty_csa said:

"Wild!"

zingah_lotj commented:

"The most accurate hop."

da_illest_sa responded:

"Nvgga switched from Maglera doe boy to Maglera doe Barbie girl!"

siv.za added:

"YiVale Mfana!!!"

seekay_sa posted:

"Hermano!"

Maglera Doe Boy shoots a video with Cassper Nyovest

MDB recently shot visuals for his song with Cassper called 018 ahead of Mufasa's tour and album release. The title of the song represents the Klerksdorp and Mahikeng dialling codes where MDB and Cassper hail respectively.

The rappers' fans believe that the song is long overdue as both MDB and Cassper have done immensely well in representing the North West province.

In a series of tweets, Cassper expressed his excitement over the music video, saying that it's the best video he has ever directed.

"The 018 music video is the best music video I have ever directed in my life. This is gonna be explosive."

Maglera Doe Boy announces new music

In celebration of his birthday month, the Klerksdorp emcee promised fans that he'll be dropping some art soon.

"Got some art on the way this month for lona. Ka Lerato."

Briefly News revealed MDB's plan to drop a song with Amapiano artist, Toss. The uMlando hitmaker previously collaborated with K.O and showed fans his versatility as an artist.

As this wouldn't be the first time hip hop and Amapiano collide, it will be a nice treat to see what MDB and Toss come up with.

