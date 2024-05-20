Many netizens demanded that the forex trader Grootman Selahle be arrested

This came after the controversial trader allegedly leaked his baby mama Gcinile Twala's explicit tape online after their messy breakup

Many social media users were divided by this demand made by many netizens online

Netizens want forex trader Grootman Selahle behind bars. Image: @grootman_xo

Source: Instagram

The once-powerful couple Grootman Selahle and Gcinile Twala have been neck-on-neck recently since their breakup, and the forex trader has found himself in hot water with many netizens on social media.

Mzansi wants Grootman behind bars after allegedly leaking Gcinile’s explicit tape

Social media has been buzzing ever since the Instagram couple ended their love relationship in tears and many heated words exchanged. Earlier this month, Grootman had been harassing his baby mama, Gcinile Twala, online, demanding she return everything he had brought for her.

Recently, the public demanded that the controversial forex trader should be arrested after he allegedly leaked Gcinile’s explicit tape on social media after weeks of him threatening to get them out if she failed to return all the things he bought with his money.

The news and gossip page MDNews posted about netizens wanting Grootman behind bars on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

“Calls to arrest Themba Selahle, known as Grootman, flood social media after he allegedly leaked a saucy tape of his ex-girlfriend, Gcinile Twala. The scandal surrounding Themba Selahle, better known as Grootman, has reached new heights as social media explodes with calls for his arrest following the alleged leak of ex-girlfriend Gcinile Twala’s explicit tape…”

See the post below:

Social media users react to the demand

Many social media users were divided by the demand; some agreed to have Grootman behind bars, and others opposed that. See some of the comments below:

@tonymthembu said:

"He did it intentionally. maka boshwe!"

@afrofinest254 wrote:

"Arrest him asap."

@Ikanyen85842983 opposed getting Grootman arrested:

"I stand with grootman he did nothing wrong....Uzogcina loya ku jola nama grootman."

@unethicalz responded:

"No nobody is to be arrested here. We need consistency. Did you call for arrest when Gigaba and Prince were leaked."

@StunnerDaRapper replied:

"Grootman is fixing this baddies."

@TMNLMNKRL commented:

"His day is coming and we will be there no matter what!"

