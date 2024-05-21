Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe are reportedly back together after their tumultuous breakup

Popular South African socialite Mihlali Ndamase has allegedly gotten back together with her estranged ex-boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe. The news comes after their messy breakup that set social media on fire late last year.

Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe have reportedly rekindled their romance. Image: @mihlalii_n and @leeroy_mab

Source: Instagram

Are Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe back together?

Word on the street is that Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe are dating again. The controversial couple made headlines after a video of Leeroy kissing another woman in Dubai trended. This led to a heated back and forth that saw Mimi sharing Sidambe's number on social media. She also alleged that Sidambe owed her some money.

The news of the couple rekindling their shacky relationship was shared on social media by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Musa shared a picture of the two and wrote:

"Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe have rekindled their relationship."

Mihlali and Leeroy's relationship sparks debate

As expected, social media users were shocked by the news. Many said Mihlali should move on with her life and find someone else. Others supported the relationship, saying the two are meant for each other.

@bchinyakata said:

"People will always go back to who gave them the most attention."

@TMNLMNKRL commented:

"She didn't have a choice skolo se tswile."

@wakapalesaa wrote:

"Sometimes you get back together with someone just to finish them off. Nou go tlo nyiwa straight."

@jabs_unfiltered added:

"I would say this is embarrassing for her but it’s not..this is to be expected."

@W0keTeen commented:

"That's the only dude that can afford her expensive lifestyle plus she already knows him."

@Tbza_bro commented:

"He got a new tender and paid her back the Mexico money."

