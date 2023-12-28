Mihlali Ndamase's relationship with Leeroy Sidambe is under scrutiny as a video of Sidambe kissing another woman trended

Fans expressed shock and disappointment on social media, with some noting that they had anticipated the split

The news has sparked a mix of emotions, with some feeling sympathetic towards the couple's apparent breakup

Mihlali Ndamase's relationship is in the spotlight again after a video of her boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe getting cosy with another woman went viral.

Mihlali Ndamase’s boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe was spotted kissing another woman. Image: @mihlalii_n

Leeroy Sidambe kisses another woman in video

2023 is ending on a controversial note for socialite and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase and her boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe.

The stunner found her name popping up on social media timelines after Musa Khawula shared a short clip of her man Leeroy Sidambe smooching another woman while chilling with his friends. The post's caption read:

"Leeroy Sidambe was seen kissing another woman while on vacation. It is said Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe have broken up."

Fans react to news of Mihlali and Leeroy's split

Social media users were shocked by the news that Leeroy and Mihlali had parted ways months after he professed his love for the socialite. Some even noted that they knew that the relationship would not last.

@tseepati said:

"Yhoo after she almost ruined her career for this man I mean media was dragging her whenever they go for Leeroy ‍♀️‍♀️"

@Kharrotie commented:

"He's the guy that he think he is, he definitely said there are many fishes and better ones. Mind you he is still a married man."

@DonaldMakhasane wrote:

"This will blow up again, remember how messy it got the last time you tweeted about the fire couple "

@blythlie noted:

"I’m so sad for them, I wanted them to get married and be happy together forever."

