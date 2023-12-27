Metro FM presenter Khutso Theledi and her Italian fiancé trended online after they stunned in new photos

In the stunning pics, the radio personality, Khutso, donned a make-up free look, a black dress and a white sun hat

A blogger alleged that she and her man started dating after one of them slid into another's DMs

Khutso Theledi and her Italian husband met online. Image: @khutsotheledi

Khutso Theledi and her bae looked absolutely ravishing in new photos she shared on Instagram.

Khutso and hubby are all smiles on vacation

The Metro FM presenter Khutso Theledi and her Italian husband trended online after they stunned in new photos. Theledi wished her fans a Merry Christmas by sharing a sweet message along with the picture.

In the photos, the radio personality had a make-up free look, and she donned a black dress and a white sun hat. Her husband went simple with a brown tee.

"Despite the challenges of a dislocated knee and a sprained ankle, being surrounded by family love and warmth makes this holiday season truly special. This Christmas, may we cherish the moments we share and the love that binds us together. May our hearts be filled with the spirit of giving, compassion, and joy.

"To those who may not celebrate this day or who might feel alone, may you find comfort, peace, and companionship in the company of loved ones or within your own heart. Know that you are not alone and that you are thought of during this festive time."

Mzansi shows love to the couple

A blogger, @MusaKhawula alleged that she and her man started dating after one of them slid into another's DMs on Instagram.

Reacting to the news, this is what Mzansi had to say:

@Limpooi17 asked:

"Is it not where we met all our soul mates, though."

@DonaldMakhasane joked:

"Finally women will get to answer their DMs."

@mrshezi said:

"People meet on social media these days, not sure why you thought it's important to emphasize that."

@Cancerian_Mszee said:

"There's hope for us all ke mos."

@nkabindenm said:

"They're so cute together. I hope that you are not jealous of their love. It doesn't matter how they met."

Khutso rubs shoulders with her man's Italian family

In a previous report from Briefly News, pictures of Metro FM presenter Khutso Theledi and her Italian fiancé visiting her in-laws in Italy trended.

The couple jetted off to the country to celebrate Wamina's grandmother's 86th birthday, and they shared some heartwarming snaps from the event.

