Pictures of Metro FM presenter Khutso Theledi and her Italian fiancé visiting her in-laws in Italy trended

The couple jetted off to the country to celebrate Wamina's grandmother's 86th birthday, and they shared some heartwarming snaps from the event

Theledi penned a heartfelt message, saying she was overwhelmed with feelings of gratitude and more

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Khutso Theledi and her Italian fiancé took to Italy for a family gathering. The radio presenter shared that they were attending Wamina's grandmother's 86th birthday.

Pictures of Khutso Theledi and Fiancé Visiting In-Laws in Italy Trend: “She Deserves All the Love”

Source: Instagram

Khusto shares heartwarming snaps from trip to Italy

Pictures of the Metro FM presenter Khutso Theledi and her Italian fiancé visiting her in-laws in Italy trended. She posted them on Instagram on 28 September.

Theledi penned a heartfelt message, saying she was overwhelmed with gratitude.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"This chapter feels really good," said Theledi.

She was most grateful for the opportunity to create beautiful memories with her in-laws.

"Cherishing every moment and creating beautiful memories in the heart of Italy. Celebrating Wamina's grandmother's 86th birthday. I’m reminded every moment and every day that being here is a blessing. God has truly blessed me with more than I deserve, knowing that I’m part of a beautiful bond that extends far beyond just the two of us."

Mzansi showers Khutso with love

Continuing to be in awe over Khutso's blooming love with her man of five years, netizens reacted to her post with love. Many expressed how happy they were for Khutso.

simzngema said:

"Love is beautiful. You deserve all of it."

zeenhl3n shared:

"You were born to be a part of this family. You even look like them."

mich_chissy_official gushed:

"So beautiful."

theonlyterrytreasure added:

"Gosh Khutso. You are gorgeous."

itu_sekhu wished:

"Happy birthday to granny, what a beautiful family."

mpumimlambo_ said:

"Nah I love this for you my dolls."

mpho6729 shared:

"Such a beautiful family sis.... love is beautiful."

@Deartroublegal added:

"Such a lovely family. I really love this for Khutso. She deserves all the love and kindness."

Khutso bags first accolade as a radio host

In a previous report from Briefly News, Khutso Theledi won her first radio award at the Basadi in Music Awards.

She has been in the industry for 11 years and only won the Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year award this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News