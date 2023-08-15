Metro FM's Khutso Theledi is now an award-winning entertainment radio host after winning at the Basadi in Music Awards

Khutso Theledi shared with Briefly News that consistency is key and one should persevere to achieve goals

After 11 years, Khutso Theledi has bagged her first-ever award since she started her career, being named the Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year

In a shining moment that has been 11 years in the making, Metro FM's beloved radio personality, Khutso Theledi, was celebrated at the Basadi in Music Awards held on Saturday, 12 August 2023.

The event took place at the illustrious Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg, where Khutso proudly walked away with the prestigious Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year award.

Metro FM's Khutso Theledi has won her first award after 11 years in the radio industry. She was honoured with a Basadi in Music for Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year. Image: @khutsotheledi

Basadi in Music Awards recognises Khutso Theledi's achievements

After a decade-long journey in the radio industry, Khutso Theledi's dedication and talent have finally been acknowledged on a grand scale.

The Basadi in Music Awards, dedicated to celebrating and empowering women in the music and entertainment industry, aptly recognised her outstanding contributions. This remarkable achievement is pivotal in Khutso's career, reflecting her unyielding commitment to excellence.

The Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year award bestowed upon Khutso Theledi is a testament to her magnetic on-air presence and unmatchable charisma.

Hosting Metro FM's Break Away show for just five months, Khutso has already made an indelible impact. Her unique ability to engage listeners and deliver quality content sets her apart as a true industry luminary.

Humble beginnings and gratitude

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Khutso Theledi expressed her astonishment over and gratitude for the recognition.

"We are just five months in with the Break Away show and I just won my very first award, not only with them but in my career as well," she exclaimed.

Overwhelmed by the unexplainable feeling of receiving her first award after 11 years as a radio host, Khutso humbly thanked her supporters.

"Thank you so much to my Breakers, they know who they are, and to my Break Away team. To Basadi Awards, thank you for such a wonderful platform."

In light of her remarkable journey, Khutso Theledi shared a valuable piece of advice for aspiring radio hosts, saying, "Never give up." She encouraged people to reach out for assistance without hesitation, embodying the spirit of mentorship and collaboration:

"If you need help, slide into my DMs, leave a text, and I'll be there to help."

Khutso also posted on her Instagram page that she is grateful to the Basadi in Music Awards for recognising her and also thanked supporters for always being on her side.

See Khutso's post here:

Khutso broadens horizons with Break Away show

With this newfound recognition and a well-deserved award under her belt, Khutso Theledi's journey in the radio industry is poised for further success.

Her impact on the airwaves continues to resonate with listeners. As she navigates the captivating world of radio, her future with the Break Away show is undoubtedly one filled with promise and continued excellence.

Khutso Theledi's victory at the Basadi in Music Awards not only celebrates her achievements, but also inspires countless others to pursue their passions relentlessly. As she continues to break barriers and excel in her career, her story serves as a reminder that dedication, perseverance and a touch of magic can lead to extraordinary success.

