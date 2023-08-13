Kelly Khumalo tasted victory after she received an award at the Basadi in Music Awards this weekend

The singer, who has had bad news after bad news followed her, was celebrated for being a top pop music artist

Netizens, including Somgaga, sang her Praises and remarked that she deserved the accolade

Kelly Khumalo won at the Basadi Music Awards last night. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo's fans stanned a queen when she bagged an award at the Basadi in Music Awards.

The singer shared her good news on Instagram after bad news plagued her for the past month, and netizens said she deserved the award.

Kelly Khumalo wins award at Basadi in Music Awards

Khumalo won the Afro Pop Artist of the Year at the Basadi in Music Awards. The awards were held at the Joburg Theatre on Saturday. Senzo Meyiwa's baby mama went to Instagram and shared how happy she was for the award.

Kelly's award is a sliver of good news after what many may call a terrible run in the public. She and her sister, Zandie Khumalo, came face to face with cancel culture as their shows were cancelled due to pressure from the public for the sisters' shows to be cancelled due to the ongoing trial of Senzo Meyiwa's murder. However, some shows did show support for the Qinisela singer. The All4Women Music Concert confirmed that she will still perform at the event after being dropped from the Tribute to Women and Maseru Jazz Festival line-ups.

Zandile, on the other hand, spewed fire and slammed cancel culture for making her and her siblings' lives miserable.

Catch her post here:

South Africans, including Somgaga, show her love

Netizens threw their flowers at her feet and congratulated her for the award.

Sinekhatyaqevent complimented her.

"When you have God, He will send people who will stand with you, believe in you, vote for you and support you. You will never be alone. Our love for you is unconditional."

Somizi Mhlongo commented:

"Oh, maan. Congratulations, cuz."

Palesaa_mokoena gushed over her.

"Nothing can stop the plans God has for you. Congratulations, sis Kelly."

Imma4729 remarked:

"I will always be your number one fan. Forever wena."

Ghettopunk added:

"Remember, even if people close one door, the Almighty will open another one."

Kelly Khumalo thanks fans for their support

