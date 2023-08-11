Rappers Costa Titch and Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes have received posthumous award nominations

Both the late rappers are up for awards at the 10th African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA)

Netizens have previously expressed anger at how they are only getting this much attention after their passing

Congratulations are in order for Costa Titch and AKA, who continue to collect awards nominations after their deaths.

AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes reacted with excitement because of this nomination. Image: @costatitch, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA and Costa Ticth have been recognised at this year's AFRIMMA

Celebrated rappers Costa Titch and Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes are both up for nominations at the 10th African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

Costa Ticth is up for big awards, including; Best Male in the Southern Africa region, Best Collaboration and for Video of the Year.

On the other hand, AKA is also nominated for Best Male in the Southern Africa region and the Album of the Year for his game changing project Mass Country.

The award ceremony will be taking place at the Dallas Texas at Symphony Orchestra, Meyerson Symphony Center.

Fans can tune in to see if their faves won on 17 September.

AKA's mother Lynn Forbes reacts to her son's nominations

Sharing the news on AKA's Instagram page, Lynn Forbes said her son will continue receiving blessings.

"Blessings will follow you for a very long while my Angel. Thank you, @afrimma for this incredible recognition."

Fans congratulate the stars on their recognitions

slimmy_chizzy said:

"Keep resting bro, they didn’t get to you when you’re no body, you made it and they were not happy you’re gone but you’re voice is alive."

ginomzansi said:

"We should name an award after AKA, “The AKA Award” like they did with Dr Dre."

fluffyghel said:

"Still can't believe he is no more."

_fafie01 said:

"We miss you Mega."

umfanakama.yedwa said:

"Megacy you already know the vibes, let's bring it home."

Costa Titch's mother speaks out and demand justice for her son

In a previous report from Briefly News, Costa Titch's mother, Lara Langeveld, opened up about her son's death, saying she is still searching for answers.

Lara said she had reason to believe someone hurt her son and had debunked rumours that he was epileptic.

After the video which circulated online, many thought he had a seizure, but Lara said that was not the case.

Source: Briefly News