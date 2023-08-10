South African amapiano star Musa Keys and Nigerian singer Davido have been nominated in the MTV VMAs

The stars were nominated for their collaboration Unavailable in the recently introduced Afrobeats category

Davido and Musa Keys were nominated alongside other heavyweights, including Wizkid, Burna Boy, Rema and Ayra Starr

Musa Keys is flying the South African flag high, and we are here for it. The star recently made history when he was nominated for an MTV VMAs award alongside Davido for their song Unavailable.

Musa Keys and Davido's 'Unavailable' was nominated in the MTV VMAs Afrobeats category.

Source: UGC

Musa Keys and Davido get MTV VMAs nomination

Congratulations are in order for South African singer Musa Keys and Nigerian superstar David "Davido" Adeleke who recently bagged an MTV VMAs nomination for their hit single Unavailable.

Davido and Musa Keys' song Unavailable was nominated in the Afrobeats category which was introduced this year. The stars were nominated alongside some of the African continent's finest including Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Rema, Fireboy DML, Libianca and Asake.

The glamorous event is scheduled to take place on 12 September.

Musa Keys' fans ecstatic over his nomination

South Africans can't keep calm after the news of Musa Keys' nomination. Many headed to Twitter to react to Musa Khawula's post. Some said they also want to see their fav performing the song live with Davido.

@naked_homo commented:

"This time if they perform can Musa also be included in the performance? That BET stint was unacceptable."

@salmamzad7 said:

"Y'all should go and vote please "

Source: Briefly News