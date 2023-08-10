The late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes is nominated for two awards at the 2023 African Muzik Magazine Awards

He is up for two awards; Best Male and Album of The Year for his posthumous album Mass Country

Netizens were not impressed by this, with some saying he is getting sympathy nominations

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' star continues to shine as he bags more award nominations.

The rapper's posthumous album 'Mass Country' continues to make waves on the music streaming charts. Image: @akaworldwide

African Muzik Magazine Awards has recognised the late AKA's Mass Country

Entertainment commentator @MusaThePope shared that the rapper has been nominated at this year's African Muzik Magazine Awards.

AKA's Mass Country is up for Album of The Year, and he is nominated for Best Male award.

Netizens question if AKA would be nominated for so many award if he was still alive

Some concerned fans have called out certain award organisers for nominating AKA posthumously.

@ZusiveLande said:

"I wonder if he was still alive, would he still be nominated."

@MxolisiMkhizeh said:

"This must be stopped they doing it just to honour him !? I've never listened to any of his tracks coz they hardly play on Ukhozi FM top 20."

@Xhanti_Mabini said:

"Obviously he's going to win hands down."

@Kgopotso_Pule said:

"I hate Sympathy awards because we know if he was alive he wouldn’t have even gotten the nominations."

