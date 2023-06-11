AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, took to Instagram to mark the fourth-month anniversary of her son's passing

Lynn shared a video of AKA and his daughter Kairo Forbes and penned a heartbreaking caption to the clip

Over a thousand South Africans reacted to Lynn's post and comforted her in the comments section

Lynn Forbes reflected on happier times with her son AKA. Image: @lynnforbesza

It's been four months since Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was gunned down with his friend and celebrity chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane in Durban.

AKA's mother remembers him with moving Instagram post

The slain rapper's mom Lynn Forbes is still struggling to accept his passing. She reflected on happier times with her son on Instagram and wished to hear his voice in real life again.

"'At least you have his music and YouTube,' they say. All I want are more of our private moments. It’s been four months since I heard you call me mom, and I just can’t get used to never hearing you say it again."

Lynn shares footage of AKA and Kairo Forbes

Lynn posted a video of AKA rollerskating with his daughter, and the clip got the Megacy emotional all over again.

See the Instagram post below:

Megacy showers Lynn Forbes with comforting messages

Many expressed that the country was robbed of talent and a stellar human being that fateful night on February 10 outside Wish restaurant.

@simplyveev said:

"We are not okay. This one will take forever to get used to, if ever. I’m so sorry mama, it must be a million times worse for you."

@seoledaniel wrote:

"We will always love him, even though he's gone, but his legacy still continues.❤️"

@ginatseki added:

"Sending love to you."

@_beharga commented:

"And I’m reminded of the video of the day it happened and the photos, thereafter. It really showed us how dark our country has become."

@iampamjennings posted:

"Uxolo Sisi, I can only imagine how you feel about your son. May The Lord bring more clarity to you and yours."

@papa_eugene_official stated:

"Justice for Aka."

@rishkad_exercise_science mentioned:

"They did you wrong brother."

@lucymhlongo said:

"They really did rob us. I need justice for AKA so bad."

Lynn Forbes gets candid about the night AKA died and how Nadia Nakai reacted: “She drove to Durban”

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Lynn Forbes is finally talking about how the family received the news of AKA's death and what happened soon after.

Lynn Forbes has been in the spotlight following her son's untimely passing. She has been sharing heartwarming tributes on her page but until now never disclosed how the message was relayed to the family and what happened soon after.

