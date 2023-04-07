AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, posted another heartbreaking Instagram post about her son's untimely death

Supa Mega was brutally murdered outside Wish Restaurant on Durban's Florida Road on February 10

Lynn stated that she is still struggling to grieve her AKA but is working hard to rebuild herself despite the traumatic experience

AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, spoke about life after her son was murdered outside Wish Restaurant on Florida Road in Durban. Two months after the assassination on February 10, Lynn said she's still coming to terms with Supa Mega's death.

AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, received comforting messages after she opened up about her grieving process. Image: @lynnforbesza

This heartbreaking revelation came after Lynn spoke to IOL about the murder suspect's arrest. Three men linked to the assassination were arrested in Cape Town and The South African reports that two more were caught in Belhar after police trailed them for weeks.

Speaking about the arrest, Supa Mega's mom said she's grateful that her son's fans, the Megacy, fought hard for him to get him justice.

AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, says her life has fallen apart after AKA was murdered

The Mass Country rapper's mother appeared emotionally strong when she consoled Nadia Nakai on the timeline, but her recent post revealed that her son's death hit her hard.

Lynn, who has been open about her grief process, stated that trauma changed her, but she isn't willing to give up without a fight. In an Instagram post, she wrote:

“I get to decide how to put myself back together. If feels like my life has fallen apart and it has. However, I am leaning into my grief and feeling my emotions. Good self-care, self-acceptance and social support is what gets me through the days. There is new life to be lived all around me."

AKA's fans comfort Lynn Forbes after opening up about her son's assassination

Mzansi people have been a source of strength for the Forbes family since their son's death. When people close to AKA, especially Lynn, share posts about his death, South Africans rush to the comments to console them.

@liss.blessed said:

"This cannot be easy. God's got you. You are not alone. You are such a strong woman ❤️"

@guguenews shared:

"The whole country is grieving with you Lynn kunzima. In fact, we soldier on."

@faith.achiaa posted:

"Bless you! I cannot imagine the strength it takes to pick yourself up from such a devastating loss. All the best to you."

@kaymk_k replied:

"I love you, Aunt Lynn. Everything is going to be okay ❤️"

@makiematentshi commented:

"Stay strong my lady ❤️❤️❤️"

@mis_kaz wrote:

"Please feel the love and compassion we have for you. I wish your soul could find and feel divine comfort."

@ellenk.lawal1 also said:

"May the Almighty give you strength. We are with you. We pray to God for justice for our loving brother. We will always pray for you and Kiernan will never escape our minds. He was a loving soul."

@quadro_king added:

"Keep strong mommy. Your pain is our pain too ❤️"

AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, leaves Mzansi in tears with another heartwarming post to her late son

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's death is a hard pill that Mzansi is still trying to swallow. The star's assassination, recorded on CCTV footage, will forever be etched on everyone's hearts.

Lynn Forbes brought her followers to tears with her touching tributes to her son. The grieving mother posted sweet snaps and videos of the All Eyes On Me rapper with heartwarming tributes.

According to ZAlebs, Glammy took to her Instagram page to share that she lost a piece of herself when Kiernan died.

