AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, is continuing her son's memory alive by posting sweet tributes on her social media pages

Lynn, who is affectionately known as Glammy, recently posted a touching post where she expressed that she lost a part of herself

The Forbes family also issued a statement warning fans about people who are scamming the Megacy by asking for donations

AKA's death is a hard pill that Mzansi is still trying to swallow. The star's assassination, recorded on CCTV footage, will forever be etched on everyone's hearts.

The late star's fans have been particularly concerned about his girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, his daughter Kairo Forbes and his mother, Lynn Forbes, to whom he was close.

AKA's mother Lynn Forbes continues to mourn the star

Lynn Forbes has been bringing her followers to tears with her touching tributes to her son. The grieving mother posted sweet snaps and videos of the All Eyes On Me rapper with heartwarming tributes.

According to ZAlebs, Glammy recently took to her Instagram page to share that she lost a piece of herself when Kiernan died. She wrote:

"A piece of my soul is gone forever."

AKA's family cautions his followers about online scammers

On her Instagram page recently, Lynn Forbes warned the Megacy about online scammers using the Forbes family name to steal from AKA's fans. Part of the statement read:

"We would like to bring to your attention that there are false requests for donations and investments from people posing as members of the Forbes family. We have not opened any accounts or requested any investments."

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai has been mourning AKA since his death. The star has been opening up about her feelings in heartwarming posts on her social media pages.

The star, who recently returned to gigging after AKA's murder, thanked her fans and family for the outpouring of love.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Bragga said she sometimes feels undeserving of the love she has been receiving from her fans after going back to work.

